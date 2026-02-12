NASA Successfully Tests Drag-Reducing Laminar-Flow Wing in Flight

NASA succeeded in flying for the first time a model wing designed to support laminar flow and reduce drag for aircraft. The model wing, called "40-inch CATNLF wing mounted on a NASA F-15B aircraft at the Armstrong Flight Research Center in late January 2026," was designed to attach safely to the aeroplane. This is a milestone in the pursuit of increasing the efficiency of aircraft in the future.

According to NASA, in a January 12 ground taxi test, the CATNLF wing model reached about 144 mph, demonstrating its readiness for flight. On Jan. 29, 2026, an F-15B carried the 40-inch (3-foot) CATNLF wing at NASA's Armstrong Flight Research Center. The 75-minute flight allowed pilots to perform turns and gentle climbs to verify the new wing did not disrupt handling. Michelle Banchy, the research principal investigator for CATNLF, said it was “incredible to see CATNLF fly” after all the preparation. NASA noted this was the first of up to 15 planned flights in the program.

Laminar-Flow Wing Research and Benefits

A smooth flow of air over a wing, known as laminar flow, reduces drag and saves fuel. In 2014 and 2017, NASA research projects indicated that when CATNLF features are integrated onto the wing of a large commercial airliner, 10 percent of the fuel used can be saved. Langley tests have demonstrated that the design preserves laminar flow on a swept wing, and the CATNLF concept was created by NASA aeronautical researchers. According to Mike Frederick, who spearheaded the research at NASA, even a modest increase in efficiency can lead to great improvements for the airline industry in terms of birdies saved. This flight is a success for bringing laminar flow wing tech to other flights.