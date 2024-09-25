Technology News
NASA Perseverance Rover Discovers Strange Zebra-Striped Rock on Mars

NASA's Perseverance rover discovered a zebra-striped rock on Mars, believed to have formed through igneous or metamorphic processes.

Updated: 25 September 2024 21:55 IST
Photo Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU

Perseverance rover captured a striped rock on Mars on Sept. 13, 2024.

  • Perseverance spots a zebra-striped rock on Mars named Freya Castle
  • The rock may have formed from igneous or metamorphic processes
  • NASA aims to study similar rocks during the Crater Rim Campaign
NASA's Perseverance rover has discovered an unusual black-and-white striped rock on Mars in Jezero crater. This rock, named "Freya Castle" by scientists, has a distinctive texture and appearance that has not been observed before on the Red Planet. The discovery was made in September, using the camera mounted on the rover's mast. Despite already leaving the area, the images were captured and analysed after Perseverance had moved on, sparking interest among scientists about the rock's origin and composition.

What is Freya Castle?

Freya Castle measures about 20 cm across and is believed to have formed due to igneous or metamorphic processes. NASA scientists suggest that the stripes may have been caused by the crystallisation of magma or changes in rock due to high temperatures and pressure. Since the rock is different from the underlying bedrock, it likely originated from another location and rolled down into its current position in the crater.

The Hunt for More Clues

NASA representatives are eager to learn more about Freya Castle, hoping that as the rover continues its journey uphill, it will encounter more rocks of this kind. Perseverance is currently navigating the slopes of Jezero crater, which it first reached in February 2021. The rover's Crater Rim Campaign marks its fifth major mission on Mars, focusing on discovering signs of ancient life and learning about the planet's early geological history.

Perseverance's Previous Discoveries

Throughout its time on Mars, Perseverance has made several fascinating finds, from ancient lake sediments to other unusual rock formations. Art Thompson, Perseverance project manager at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California, expressed excitement about what the team might find as the rover continues to explore new areas.

 

Further reading: Mars, Perseverance Rover, zebra rock, Freya Castle, Jezero Crater, NASA
