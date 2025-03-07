Technology News
Black Hole Singularities May Not Exist, Say Scientists

Scientists challenge black hole singularities, proposing quantum gravity-based refinements to Einstein’s equations.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 7 March 2025 23:02 IST
Black Hole Singularities May Not Exist, Say Scientists

Photo Credit: Science Photo Library / Alamy

Physicists question black hole singularities, proposing they may not be real.

Highlights
  • Scientists refine Einstein’s equations to resolve black hole singularitie
  • Quantum gravity concepts suggest singularities may not physically exist
  • Gravitational waves could help test the theory’s validity
The existence of singularities at the heart of black holes has been challenged by physicists, with new modifications to Einstein's general relativity equations suggesting that these infinite density points may not be physically real. Singularities, which imply a breakdown of space, time, and matter, create a fundamental issue in physics. If they were to exist, the predictive nature of scientific laws would be compromised. Addressing this, researchers have proposed adjustments to relativity, introducing a new perspective on black hole interiors.

Refinements to General Relativity Proposed

According to the study published in Physics Letters B, the researchers incorporated an approach rooted in quantum gravity to modify general relativity's core equations. The standard model of general relativity, while successfully explaining black holes, neutron stars, and cosmic evolution, encounters issues when applied at extreme conditions. Quantum mechanics, which governs subatomic particles, contradicts the existence of singularities, making their resolution crucial.

Speaking to Live Science, Robie Hennigar, a postdoctoral researcher at Durham University, stated that the singularities are regions of the universe where space, time, and matter are crushed and stretched into nonexistence which is a very serious problem. He added that most scientists view singularities as signs that a more complete theory is needed.

Mathematical Modifications and Potential Observations

As per the research, refining Einstein's equations with an infinite series of additional terms eliminates singularities, replacing them with highly curved but finite regions of space-time. While this revision resolves the issue theoretically, observational verification remains a challenge.

In an email to Live Science, Pablo Cano, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Barcelona, noted that direct testing would be difficult, as these changes occur within black holes. However, gravitational waves from black hole collisions could provide indirect evidence. Observations of the early universe may also offer insights, as traces of modified gravity might be detected in primordial gravitational waves.

Next Steps in Research

Further work is required to determine whether these singularity-free black holes can naturally form during gravitational collapse. Pablo Bueno, a research fellow at the University of Barcelona, mentioned that ongoing studies are exploring whether these models can also explain the origins of the universe without invoking singularities. Future findings could reshape the understanding of black holes and the fundamental laws governing space-time.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)

Further reading: Black Holes, Einstein’s Equations, General Relativity, Quantum Gravity, Astrophysics, Space Science
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Black Hole Singularities May Not Exist, Say Scientists
