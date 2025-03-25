Netflix has announced that it now supports streaming content in HDR10+ for dynamic and more accurate picture quality. Customers who have an eligible streaming subscription will be able to view TV shows and movies in greater detail, with better contrast and vibrant colours. The streaming service says that it will also expand its catalogue to include more HDR10+ content. Netflix is also using the AV1 media codec, which offers efficient bandwidth usage on compatible devices.

Netflix Picks AV1 Codec for Efficient HDR10+ Streaming

In a blog post, the streaming platform announced that it is now streaming content in HDR10+. Customers who are subscribed to Netflix's most expensive plan can stream content on compatible TVs and streaming devices. HDR10+ offers improved dynamic range and picture quality when compared with HDR10 content.

Dynamic metadata is one of the most important features available on HDR10+ content, which allows a user's device to automatically make adjustments to image quality in real time, based on each scene. HDR10, on the other hand, uses a one-size-fits-all approach that doesn't deliver the same contrast and vibrant colours as HDR10+ content.

HDR10+ content will be delivered to these devices using the AV1 video codec, according to the streaming platform. This efficient codec allows Netflix to provide high quality video streaming, while lowering the bandwidth used in comparison with other codecs — resulting in less buffering on slower networks. Netflix has been using AV1 for standard dynamic range (SDR) content since November 2021.

How to Stream Netflix HDR10+ Content

In order to stream HDR10+ content on Netflix, you will need a Netflix Premium subscription plan. In India, Netflix Premium is priced at Rs. 649 per month. This plan provides access to 4K (Ultra HD) and HDR content on up to four devices. You'll also need a compatible smart TV, or a streaming device such as a smartphone or tablet that supports HDR10+ content.

Even if you have a compatible TV and the pricey subscription, the content you are watching will need to be available in the HDR10+ format. Netflix says it is expanding HDR10+ access on the platform, allowing users to access to improved streaming quality. The service plans to expand HDR10+ content support to its entire HDR catalogue by the end of the year.