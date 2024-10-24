Garmin Fenix 8 series of smartwatches was launched in India on Wednesday. The lineup includes watches with AMOLED and solar charging displays. They are available in sizes up to 51mm and are claimed to offer up to 48 days of battery life. The smartwatches get a military-grade build with thermal, shock, and water resistance. They offer GPS connectivity and are equipped with sport-specific workout modes and health-tracking features. The Garmin Fenix 8 smartwatches are aimed at athletes and adventure enthusiasts.

Garmin Fenix 8 Series Price in India

Garmin Fenix 8 series price in India starts at Rs. 86,900 and is available for purchase via the Garmin India website and select offline retail stores. The smartwatches come with a two-year warranty.

Garmin Fenix 8 Series Specifications, Features

The Garmin Fenix 8 series includes the Fenix 8 Solar and Fenix 8 AMOLED smartwatches. The solar charging model is offered in sizes of 47mm and 51mm, while the AMOLED variant comes in three options — 43mm, 47mm, and 51mm. They sport 1.4-inch circular displays with a resolution of up to 454 x 454 pixels.

Garmin Fenix 8 AMOLED is offered in stainless steel or titanium bezel options with Corning Gorilla Glass or sapphire crystal display protection. The Fenix 8 Solar, on the other hand, has a titanium bezel and a sapphire panel which helps convert sunlight into battery power. Both models have fibre-reinforced polymer cases with metal rear covers and silicone straps. They come with a military-grade rating for thermal, shock, and water resistance. The company says that the watches are equipped with leak-proof metal buttons and sensor guards to protect essential sensors.

The Garmin Fenix 8 series gets inbuilt speakers and microphones allowing users to make phone calls directly when paired with a smartphone. All variants are compatible with both iOS and Android handsets. Even without a connected phone, and with an active internet connection, they can be used for certain voice commands. The watches are equipped with a flashlight as well, which supports variable intensities of brightness alongside a red light, and a strobe mode.

Connectivity options for the Garmin Fenix 8 series include GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and ANT+. Users can utilise the Topo Active feature to access several pre-loaded maps of golf courses and ski resorts around the world. They can use certain navigation tools without internet connectivity with the smartwatches.

The Garmin Fenix 8 series smartwatches are equipped with sport-specific features including support for 40-meter diving. They come with GPS-based PacePro for pace guidance and ClimbPro for climb-related metrics among other dedicated trackers. Users can get free Garmin Coach plans with these watches for customised training and exercise plans. The watches have a BodyBattery feature which helps users determine their health and wellness levels. They support health tracking sensors like heart rate and pulse monitors as well.

The 51mm Garmin Fenix 8 Solar is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 48 days, depending on the usage. Meanwhile, the 51mm Garmin Fenix 8 AMOLED is said to offer a usage time of up to 29 days. Including the straps, the titanium version of the AMOLED variant weighs 92g, whereas the stainless steel option weighs 102g, and the Solar variant weighs 95g.