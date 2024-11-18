Technology News
Hubble Telescope Reveals Milky Way Blowing Gas off LMC Galaxy in Close Encounter

The Milky Way's ram pressure has stripped gas from the LMC galaxy, discovered by Hubble.

Updated: 18 November 2024 17:00 IST
Hubble Telescope Reveals Milky Way Blowing Gas off LMC Galaxy in Close Encounter

Photo Credit: NASA

NASA image shows LMC as it passes through the gaseous halo of the Milky Way galaxy.

  • Milky Way strips LMC's gas halo with ram pressure.
  • Hubble captures dramatic interaction between galaxies.
  • LMC retains enough gas for new star formation.
NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has unveiled a dramatic cosmic interaction occurring in the outskirts of the Milky Way galaxy. The Large Magellanic Cloud (LMC), a dwarf galaxy approximately 10 per cent the mass of the Milky Way, has been observed losing much of its gaseous halo. The phenomenon is attributed to the gravitational and environmental forces exerted by the Milky Way during the LMC's close approach, as detailed by researchers led by Dr Andrew Fox of the European Space Agency in Baltimore.

LMC's Halo Dispersal Observed

The study highlights the effect of ram pressure, a force generated as the LMC moves through the Milky Way's dense halo of gas. This pressure has stripped away most of the LMC's original gaseous halo, leaving behind only a compact remnant. Dr Fox, the principal investigator, noted that while significant mass has been lost, the remaining halo is still visible, trailing behind the dwarf galaxy like the tail of a comet.

Survival and Star Formation Potential

Despite this significant loss, the LMC retains enough material to sustain star formation. According to researchers, its relatively larger mass has enabled it to withstand the stripping forces. Dr Fox said that the LMC is a survivour. Smaller galaxies would not have retained their gas, resulting in a collection of ageing stars without the potential for new ones. The retained gas, while diminished, allows for the creation of new star-forming regions, keeping the galaxy active.
Scientific Insights

The findings provide valuable insights into galactic interactions and the role of ram pressure in shaping galaxy evolution. While the LMC's closest encounter with the Milky Way has passed, scientists predict that the remnants of its gas halo will eventually merge with the Milky Way's own gas, enriching its galactic ecosystem.

 

