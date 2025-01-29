Technology News
NASA’s X-59 Jet Conducts Afterburner Test for Supersonic Flight Performance

The X-59, part of NASA's Quesst program, completes afterburner testing for supersonic speeds with reduced noise.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 29 January 2025 15:03 IST
Photo Credit: NASA/ Lockheed Martin

Highlights
  • NASA's X-59 hits key supersonic test with afterburner tests
  • Afterburner tests ensure X-59 jet meets supersonic speed requirements
  • X-59 to fly over US areas to test public perception of quieter flights
The X-59, a supersonic jet developed by NASA and Lockheed Martin, has reached a significant milestone with its afterburner engine tests. Designed as part of NASA's Quesst program, the aircraft aims to achieve supersonic speeds while minimising the disruptive sonic booms that have long restricted such flights over populated areas. Recent tests at Lockheed Martin's Skunk Works facility in Palmdale, California, showcased the jet's capability to handle supersonic performance parameters, marking progress towards its flight readiness.

Performance Evaluation of Engine Systems

According to NASA, the General Electric F414-GE-100 jet engine, which powers the X-59, was subjected to rigorous afterburner trials. This engine, a modified version of the one used in Boeing's F/A-18 Super Hornet, was tested for its ability to operate within temperature limits while ensuring sufficient airflow for supersonic flight. The tests were also conducted to assess the compatibility of the engine with other onboard subsystems. Lockheed Martin shared images on X (formerly Twitter) highlighting the afterburner tests, which involved fuel injection into the exhaust system to boost thrust.

Flight Testing and Public Reaction Studies

As per a report Space.com, the next stage for the X-59 involves ground testing and flight preparation. Once cleared, the aircraft will undergo flight tests, during which NASA will use F-15 jets equipped with specialised probes to analyse the shockwaves generated during supersonic travel. The programme intends to gather data by flying the X-59 over selected residential areas in the United States, measuring public response to the quieter "sonic thumps" it produces.

The Quesst programme is aimed at overcoming long-standing restrictions on supersonic travel over land. If successful, it could pave the way for supersonic commercial flights, significantly reducing travel times while addressing public concerns about noise pollution.

 

