Xiaomi 15S Pro Reportedly Listed on 3C Certification Site Ahead of China Launch

Xiaomi 15S Pro is said to miss out on the two-way satellite communication feature.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 January 2025 12:39 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 15S Pro is expected to join the company's flagship 15 series lineup

  • Xiaomi 15S Pro is listed on 3C site with model number 25042PN2
  • The phone is said to support maximum charging speed of 90W
  • It may use Xiaomi's proprietary XRING chipset based on a 3nm process
Xiaomi 15S Pro is rumoured to be in development as the latest addition to the Xiaomi 15 series. The smartphone has now been spotted on a certification website which hints towards its imminent launch in China. The listing also sheds light on the charging specifications of the purported handset, suggesting that it will have the same charging speeds as the flagship Xiaomi 15 Pro. Notably, the company was also recently rumoured to launch the Xiaomi 15 Ultra in global markets.

Xiaomi 15S Pro 3C Certification

First spotted by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), the purported Xiaomi 15S Pro appears on the China Compulsory Certification (3C) website with the model number 25042PN24C. The listing confirms that the phone will support a maximum charging speed of 90W. However, one key feature that is part of the company's flagship 15 series was missing — satellite communication.

Notably, the Xiaomi 15 Pro supports two-way satellite communication which allows the user to connect to emergency services even without a cellular network, leveraging the Surge T1S signal enhancement chip. The 3C listing of the purported Xiaomi 15S Pro does not reference this feature, indicating that it could be reserved only for the flagship ‘Pro' model.

While there is no information about the handset's launch schedule, it may be unveiled later this year, following up on the Xiaomi 15 Ultra debut in the global markets, which is expected to take place next month. However, this is just speculation and the company is yet to officially reveal anything about the handset. Thus, it should be taken with a small amount of scepticism.

Xiaomi 15S Pro Specifications (Expected)

Previous leaks indicate that the Xiaomi 15S Pro will be powered by the company's proprietary chipset. Internally dubbed “XRING”, it is speculated to be based on a 3nm process and use ARM-based cores. If this SoC does make its way to the Xiaomi 15S Pro, it will be the first time since 2017 that Xiaomi used its proprietary processor instead of adopting options from OEMs like Qualcomm and MediaTek.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Xiaomi 15S Pro, Xiaomi 15S Pro Specifications, Xiaomi
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
