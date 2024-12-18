Technology News
NASA Satellite Image Reveals Unique Horseshoe-Shaped Deception Island in Antarctica

Updated: 18 December 2024 21:00 IST
Photo Credit: NASA/LAndsat/Lauren Dauphin

NASA's Landsat 8 satellite captured an image of Deception Island

A satellite image captured on March 23, 2018 by NASA's Landsat 8 highlights the unique horseshoe-shaped Deception Island, part of the South Shetland Islands in Antarctica. This semi-submerged volcanic caldera, created by an eruption around 4,000 years ago, serves as both a scientific hub and a haven for ships navigating the turbulent Southern Ocean. Located approximately 105 kilometres from mainland Antarctica, the island is noted for its geological and ecological significance, according to reports.

Geological Formation and Volcanic Activity

Reports state that the caldera was formed during one of Antarctica's largest eruptions, estimated to have ejected 30 to 60 cubic kilometres of magma and ash. This event has been classified as the most significant in the region over the last 12,000 years. While volcanic activity continues, with minor eruptions recorded into the late 20th century, the island has been relatively dormant since seismic activity was last detected in 2015, as noted by the Smithsonian Institute's Global Volcanism Program.

Strategic and Ecological Significance

The island's interior, known as Port Foster, is accessed via a narrow opening called Neptune's Bellows. This protected lagoon provides a safe harbour for vessels amid harsh Southern Ocean conditions. The area hosts two permanent research stations operated by Spain and Argentina, while Chile's station was destroyed in a 1970 eruption. According to the British Antarctic Survey, Deception Island also supports significant wildlife, including tens of thousands of breeding pairs of chinstrap penguins and various seals and seabirds.

Tourism and Research

As per reports, thousands of tourists visit the island annually, arriving by cruise ships to experience its unique volcanic springs and black sand beaches. Despite its remote location, Deception Island remains an active site for scientific research and ecological observation, reflecting its importance as a natural laboratory and sanctuary.

 

Further reading: Deception Island, NASA Satellite, Antarctic Volcano, South Shetland Islands, Ecological Research, Chinstrap Penguins, Port Foster
Google’s Whisk AI Experimental Tool Can Mash-Up Images to Generate Unique Outputs
