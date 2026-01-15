NASA Says the Year 2025 Almost Became Earth's Hottest Recorded Year Ever

Earth's global surface temperature in 2025, averaged across the entire year, will be a hair warmer than 2023 was, but so close that scientists say it is effectively a tie between the two years. The new NASA analysis also concludes that 2024 is now the hottest year in the modern record, which dates to 1880. However, 2025 is still part of the longer-term warming trend, with global temperatures rising well above those from the mid-20th century, reflecting a persistent, extreme, and widespread planetary warming of this earth system along both land and ocean surfaces.

NASA Report Finds 2025 Global Temperatures Well Above Historical Average

As per a NASA report published by the Goddard Institute for Space Studies on the agency's official website, the average surface temperature of the Earth in 2025 was 2.14 degrees Fahrenheit (or 1.19 degrees Celsius) warmer than during the years from 1951 to 1980. The research relies on one of the largest climate databases ever compiled.

The data includes air temperature readings from over 25,000 weather stations around the world, as well as sea surface temperatures taken by ships and ocean buoys. Data from the Antarctic station were also added in order to have global coverage, including isolated regions.

Multiple Climate Agencies Confirm Warming Trend Using Refined Analysis Methods

NASA scientists mentioned sophisticated methods were employed to account for changes in station locations over the years and to mitigate the effects of urban heat, which can distort long-term temperature trends.

Independent assessments conducted by NOAA, Berkeley Earth, the UK Met Office's Hadley Centre, and Europe's Copernicus Climate Services also place 2025 among the top three hottest years on record using different methodologies. Regardless, scientists say the shared conclusion underscores an evident and ongoing warming trend.