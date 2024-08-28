Technology News
NASA Reportedly Plans to Use SpaceX Dragon to Bring Astronauts Stranded in Space Back to Earth

NASA switches to SpaceX after Boeing Starliner fails, delaying astronauts’ return.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 28 August 2024 18:21 IST
Photo Credit: NASA

The extended mission poses significant challenges for the astronauts, both physically and psychologically

Highlights
  • NASA switches astronauts' return from Boeing Starliner to SpaceX Dragon
  • Technical issues delay NASA astronauts' return from ISS to February
  • NASA astronauts stranded in space now rely on SpaceX for safe return
NASA is grappling with a significant challenge as two US astronauts, Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore, find themselves stranded aboard the International Space Station (ISS). Initially scheduled for an eight-day mission, their return has now been delayed to February due to technical problems with Boeing's Starliner spacecraft, which was supposed to bring them back to Earth. According to the report, This unexpected extension of their mission has raised concerns about the reliability of crewed space flights and the impact on future cosmic exploration.

Boeing Starliner's Setback

The Boeing Starliner, originally tasked with transporting the astronauts back, encountered several technical issues during its approach to the ISS. These included helium leaks and failures in key thrusters, leading NASA to opt for an uncrewed return of the spacecraft to Earth for further data collection.

This decision was made after tense discussions between NASA and Boeing, with NASA prioritising safety over additional risks. The Starliner's failure to perform as expected has placed Boeing's space ambitions under scrutiny, particularly in light of ongoing challenges within its commercial aircraft division.

SpaceX to the Rescue

In response to the Starliner's issues, NASA has decided to rely on Elon Musk's SpaceX Dragon craft to bring Williams and Wilmore back home, according to a report by the Financial Times. The astronauts will now remain on the ISS, working alongside the regular expeditionary crew until their return. Both Williams and Wilmore are experienced astronauts with extensive training in spacewalks and robotics, making them well-suited for this extended mission. SpaceX has expressed readiness to support NASA, reinforcing its role as a reliable partner in the agency's space missions.

Extended Mission Risks

The extended mission poses significant challenges for the astronauts, both physically and psychologically. Space travel is inherently demanding, with risks such as space radiation, isolation, and the physical toll of prolonged exposure to microgravity. However, the ISS provides some protection against these hazards, thanks to its low-Earth orbit and specialised shielding. While their stay will be long, it won't break records; previous missions have lasted even longer under similar circumstances.

Implications for Boeing and Future Missions

NASA's decision to turn to SpaceX is a setback for Boeing, highlighting the ongoing difficulties faced by the company's space division. The Starliner program, already behind schedule and over budget, now faces further scrutiny. Despite this, NASA is unlikely to abandon Boeing altogether, as the agency has historically relied on multiple contractors for crewed space missions.

The situation underscores the complexities and risks associated with crewed space flight, especially as the focus shifts towards more ambitious missions to the Moon and Mars.

 

