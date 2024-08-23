Technology News
English Edition

NASA to Decide on Boeing Starliner Crew's Return to Earth on Saturday

Starliner launched its first two astronauts into space in June as a crucial test before it could receive NASA approval for routine flights.

By Reuters | Updated: 23 August 2024 12:49 IST
NASA to Decide on Boeing Starliner Crew's Return to Earth on Saturday

Photo Credit: Reuters

NASA administrator Bill Nelson will attend the agency-level review

Highlights
  • Astronauts Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore are stuck in space
  • Boeing and NASA are working to fix the faulty Starliner
  • The Starliner mission was initially scheduled for eight days on the ISS
Advertisement

NASA said on Thursday it expects to announce on Saturday its decision on whether the two astronauts who rode Boeing's glitchy Starliner spacecraft to the International Space Station will need a SpaceX vehicle to return to Earth.

"NASA's decision on whether to return Starliner to Earth with astronauts aboard is expected no earlier than Saturday, August 24 at the conclusion of an agency-level review," the space agency said in a statement.

Starliner launched its first two astronauts into space in June as a crucial test before it can receive NASA approval for routine flights. But what was supposed to be an eight-day mission docked to the ISS has been drawn out by months after the capsule sprang leaks and some of its thrusters failed.

NASA administrator Bill Nelson will attend the agency-level review, the statement said. Boeing for months has sought to quell NASA fears about the Starliner issues with new test data the company has claimed validates the spacecraft's safety for astronauts.

NASA is weighing that data against its low appetite for risk in the mission, one of four Starliner flights since 2019 to suffer mishaps.

The agency has prepared a backup plan to make two seats available on an upcoming SpaceX's Crew Dragon mission that the Starliner crew - veteran NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams - could use.

If NASA exercises the SpaceX backup plan, Wilmore and Williams would not come home until that mission's conclusion in February 2025, and Starliner would attempt to return to Earth empty.

If NASA decides Starliner is safe for the astronauts, the capsule would fly them home itself much sooner, likely within the next month to free up the ISS docking port for the SpaceX mission.

The upcoming NASA decision is a nerve-wracking moment for Boeing, which has struggled to develop Starliner and compete with SpaceX's similar but more experienced Crew Dragon. Boeing has taken $1.6 billion (roughly Rs. 13,419 crore) in losses on the Starliner program, securities filings show.

© Thomson Reuters 2024

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: NASA, Starliner, International Space Station, Sunita Williams, SpaceX
Disney-Reliance Pitch Concessions for India Merger, Refuse to Sell Cricket Streaming Rights

Related Stories

NASA to Decide on Boeing Starliner Crew's Return to Earth on Saturday
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 16 Series Camera Features, Capture Button Details Leaked
  2. Poco Pad 5G With 12.1-Inch Screen Launched in India: See Price
  3. OTT Releases This Week: Kalki 2898 AD, Angry Young Men, and More
  4. Redmi Note 14 Pro May Launch Soon With These Specifications
  5. iQOO Z9s Pro Review: Pro-grade Performance at Affordable Price
  6. Infinix Zero 40 5G Live Images, Launch Date, Key Features Leaked Online
  7. Motorola to Unveil New Smartphone on This Date, Could Be Edge 50 Neo
  8. Redmi Watch 5 Active Will Be Launched in India on This Date
  9. NASA's Webb Telescope Suggests Uranus' Moon Might Have Subsurface Ocean
  10. Google Appoints Former Character.AI Chief as Co-Lead of its AI Models
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Reportedly Spotted on Samsung OTA Server
  2. Microsoft Says It Will Soon Deprecate Control Panel to Prioritise Settings App for a ‘Streamlined’ Experience
  3. iPhone Users in the EU Will Be Allowed to Change Default Apps, Delete App Store
  4. Poco Pad 5G With 12.1-Inch Screen, Dolby Suite Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. James Webb Space Telescope Detects Possible Liquid Ocean on Uranus Moon Ariel
  6. NASA to Decide on Boeing Starliner Crew's Return to Earth on Saturday
  7. Instagram Collaborates With Sabrina Carpenter to Launch New Feature That Lets You Add a Song on Profile
  8. Disney-Reliance Pitch Concessions for India Merger, Refuse to Sell Cricket Streaming Rights
  9. iPhone 16 Series Camera Features, Capture Button Details Leaked via Hands-on Video
  10. Google Appoints Former Head of Character.AI Noam Shazeer as Co-Lead of its AI Models
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »