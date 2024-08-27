Infinix Hot 50 5G is expected to launch alongside several other rumoured Infinix Hot 50 handsets. The lineup may include Infinix Hot 50, Hot 50 5G, Hot 50 Pro, Hot 50 Pro+, and Hot 50i variants. They are said to succeed the existing Infinix Hot 40 series. The phones have previously been spotted on certification sites. Key expected specifications of the Infinix Hot 50 5G were tipped previously. Now, the design and several important features of the 5G version of the base model have been teased.

Infinix Hot 50 5G India Launch, Design, Colour Options

In a press note, Infinix said that the Infinix Hot 50 5G will launch in India soon in the midrange category but did not specify the price range any further. The company also did not confirm an exact launch date for the smartphone. In the attached images to the note, the phone was teased in two colour options — black and blue.

The Infinix Hot 50 5G appear in matte finishes with a vertical pill-shaped rear camera module. Three smaller box-like squares with rounded edges, to house the cameras, are arranged vertically within this slightly raised, elliptical island. A smaller pill-shaped LED flash panel appears beside the module.

The flat display of the Infinix Hot 50 5G is seen with a centred hole-punch slot and slim bezels. The right edge of the handset holds the volume rocker and the power button, while the SIM tray slot is placed on the left edge.

Infinix Hot 50 5G Features

In the note, the company added that the Infinix Hot 50 5G will come with TÜV SÜD 60-month fluency certification. This suggests that the handset is expected to offer users a consistently seamless performance for up to five years. It is claimed to be a segment-first with regards to this certification.

The Infinix Hot 50 5G is also teased to launch as the slimmest 5G smartphone in the segment at a thickness of 7.8mm. It will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, the note confirmed. The phone will be available in RAM options of 4GB and 8GB, while it will support 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. More details about the upcoming handset are expected to surface over the next few days.