A fire pit dated to 60,000 years ago has been identified as evidence of Neanderthals' ability to produce tar, a material crucial for crafting tools and weapons. The discovery highlights a ringed trench design used to extract tar from rockrose (Cistus ladanifer). This tar was utilised to bind stone tools to wooden shafts, demonstrating a previously underestimated technological sophistication.

Use of Fire by Neanderthals Explored

The study was detailed in Quaternary Scientific Reviews and it was noted on Science.org by Juan Ochando, a plant biology professor at the University of Murcia, Spain, that this was the first recorded use of Cistus ladanifer by Neanderthals for tar extraction. The discovery was described as unexpected and indicative of complex behavioural traits.

The role of fire in Neanderthal communities has been well-documented for basic activities like cooking and heating. However, evidence from this site has suggested its use in advanced processes, such as tar production. Chemical and geological analysis of the pit revealed its construction involved specific layers, including minerals, guano, and plant material. The study has pointed to this complexity as proof of highly organised activities.

Tar Production Process Reconstructed

To understand the Neanderthal method, the scientists recreated the fire pit and followed inferred steps. Rockrose leaves were first placed at the base of the trench, followed by a mixture of soil and sand, and a top layer of guano. Fire was initiated using dry grasses, and after cooling, tar was collected from beneath a hardened crust. Within four hours, usable tar was produced, which was successfully used to attach a stone tool to a wooden shaft.

Adaptation to Resources Identified

This fire pit has highlighted Neanderthals' ability to adapt to their environment by using locally available resources. Rockrose was likely abundant in the area, making it a suitable alternative to birch, another plant historically linked to tar production. The study concluded that these layered fire pits reflected the deliberate and skilful construction of tools and weapons, reinforcing the advanced capabilities of Neanderthals.