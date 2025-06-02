Technology News
English Edition

New Dwarf Planet Discovery Challenges Planet Nine Hypothesis

A newly discovered dwarf planet, 2017 OF201, with an extreme orbit challenges the Planet Nine theory

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 2 June 2025 21:48 IST
New Dwarf Planet Discovery Challenges Planet Nine Hypothesis

Photo Credit: ESA/Hubble

Distant dwarf planet discovery raises doubts about Planet Nine’s existence, shaking solar system theories

Highlights
  • 2017 OF201 has an orbit stretching over 1,600 AU from the sun
  • Its unclustered orbit contradicts the Planet Nine hypothesis
  • Discovery suggests many more distant dwarf planets may exist
Advertisement

Discovery of a new potential dwarf planet in the outer reaches of the solar system has posed the greatest challenge yet to the hypothesis that a ninth planet lurks far from the sun. This newly found trans-Neptunian object (TNO) named 2017 OF201 has incredibly elongated orbit (1,600 times that of the Earth's orbit) that takes it more than 157 billion miles (244 billion kilometers) from the sun. According to researchers it is very rare to discover an object both large (estimated diameter of 435 miles) and with an exotic orbit.

The New Dwarf Planet

According to the pre-print of a paper describing the discovery, with an estimated diameter of 435 miles, 2017 OF201 is large enough to be considered a dwarf planet. It was detected with the help of the data from both DECaLS and the Canada–France–Hawaii Telescope. The closest point of its orbit to the sun (perihelion) is 44.5 astronomical units (AU)—comparable to Pluto—while its farthest point (aphelion) stretches over 1,600 AU. 2017 OF201 is too far away to be seen with current telescopes; it could only be discovered because its last perihelion came in 1930, and that it's still relatively close.


Scattered Disk, a realm with icy bodies on highly elongated and inclined orbits is situated beyond the Kuiper belt of outer solar system. This discovery hints that many similar objects could exist in the Scattered Disk and beyond. It makes discovery of a trans-Neptunian object (TNO) on a greatly elongated orbit is vital for piecing together the mystery of the outer solar system.

Discarding Planet Nine

The discovery challenges the Planet Nine hypothesis, which suggests a massive, unseen planet is influencing the orbits of distant TNOs. While most extreme TNOs show a clustered pattern that supports this idea, 2017 OF201 does not—its orbit is unusually unclustered.

Although Planet Nine could allow for such deviations, its gravitational pull would render those orbits unstable over millions of years. This mismatch between theory and observation puts Planet Nine's existence under scrutiny.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Astronomy, DwarfPlanet, 2017OF201
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Gajaana Now Streaming on JioHotstar: What You Need to Know About A Mythical Tale of Yali, Forests, and Fate

Related Stories

New Dwarf Planet Discovery Challenges Planet Nine Hypothesis
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Exclusive: Huawei Band 10 to Launch in India Priced Under Rs. 5,000
  2. Xiaomi Upgrade Days Sale Brings Discounts on These Devices
  3. iQOO Neo 10 First Sale in India Kicks Off Today: Price, Offers and Features
  4. New Dwarf Planet Discovery Challenges Planet Nine Hypothesis
  5. Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G RAM, Storage and Colour Options Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. New Dwarf Planet Discovery Challenges Planet Nine Hypothesis
  2. Venus May Be Geologically Active: New Study Reveals Tectonic Processes Shaping Its Surface
  3. Genetic Study Reveals Maya Civilization’s Collapse Was a Reorganization
  4. Brightest Planets in June’s Night Sky: How and When to See Mercury, Venus, Mars and Saturn
  5. Hubble Spots Isolated Barred Spiral Galaxy That’s Secretly Part of a Cosmic Duo
  6. Tourist Family Now Available for Streaming on JioHotstar in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi Languages
  7. Pelli Kani OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  8. Gajaana Now Streaming on JioHotstar: What You Need to Know About A Mythical Tale of Yali, Forests, and Fate
  9. Samsung Encourages Users to Activate Latest Anti-Theft Features on Galaxy Devices
  10. Fujifilm Instax Mini 41 With Close-Up Mode Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »