Astronomers Spot Nearly Perfect Supernova Remnant of Unknown Size and Distance

Astronomers have discovered a near-perfect supernova remnant with an unknown distance and size.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 28 May 2025 21:49 IST
Photo Credit: Filipović et al. 2025, arXiv

ASKAP detects a faint, spherical supernova remnant with rare cosmic symmetry

Highlights
  • ASKAP detects a perfectly spherical supernova remnant called ‘Telios’
  • Telios’ true distance and size remain unclear due to its dim visibility
  • Its faint glow hints that Telios is either ancient or recently formed in
Glowing faintly on the Milky Way's outskirts, astronomers have found a nearly perfect spherical relic of a supernova, challenging accepted knowledge of stellar explosions. Apart from its terrible symmetry, the orb, G305.4–2.2 or "Telios"—Greek for "perfect"—is confusing in terms of size and distance. Captured on radio pictures from the Australian Square Kilometre Array Pathfinder (ASKAP), the object might be either remarkably young or old. Its remarkable shape raises fundamental questions about how such near-perfect remnants form, especially given the chaotic nature of typical stellar deaths.

Astronomers Find Rarely Symmetrical Supernova Remnant in Milky Way Outskirts

As per a recent study published on the preprint server arXiv and accepted by Publications of the Astronomical Society of Australia, Telios was detected during the Evolutionary Map of the Universe project. Most supernova remnants (SNRs) have spheroidal shapes, none close to the smooth circular extremity of this record-holding SNR. “This object is circularly symmetric, indicating that it is one of the most circular galactic SNRs ever seen,” the authors mentioned.

Telios' unusual symmetry is paired with extremely low brightness, making it difficult to pinpoint its distance or dimensions. Ranging from 45.6 to 156.5, it lets astronomers pin down that it could be anywhere from 7,170 to 25,101 light-years away from us. Its position below the galactic plane, in the thin disc of the galaxy where very few stars live, adds another layer of complexity. Its symmetric shape indicates a recently born neutron star, albeit with fainter light, supporting two other possibilities: an old, slowing-down neutron star or a young one that hasn't lost its initial shape.

Though the source of Telios is yet unknown, astronomers choose Type Ia supernovae, explosions from less massive stars with a more constant force. Starting from more massive red giants, these are not as far-off or as lovely in quality as core-collapse supernovae. That notion is called into doubt, though, by the absence of a recognised parent star. Although the Type Ia scenario was recommended without direct data, the writers actively argued for more high-resolution studies.

 

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: supernova remnant, Telios, ASKAP telescope, cosmic symmetry, astronomy news, Milky Way, Type Ia supernova
Gadgets 360 Staff
Trump Threatens 25 Percent Tariffs on Apple If iPhones Not Made in US
Oracle Said to Buy $40 Billion of Nvidia Chips for OpenAI's US Data Center

Astronomers Spot Nearly Perfect Supernova Remnant of Unknown Size and Distance
