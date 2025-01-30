Gemini in Google Sheets is getting a major upgrade that will allow the artificial intelligence (AI) tool to analyse and visualise user data. Announced on Wednesday, the new features are currently being rolled out to the Google Workspace subscribers and those subscribed to the Google One AI Premium plan. Interestingly, the update also lets Gemini convert complex prompts into Python code to perform multi-step analysis. Earlier, it could only convert user requests into formulas, which resulted in single-layer analysis.

Gemini in Google Sheets Gets New Features

In a blog post, the Mountain View-based tech giant announced that new capabilities were being added to the Gemini assistant for Google Sheets. These features will be available to Google Workspace Business Standard and Plus subscribers, Enterprise Standard and Plus subscribers, and users with Gemini Education or Gemini Education Premium add-on. Additionally, Google One AI Premium subscribers will also get access to these features.

So far, the Gemini side panel in Sheets could summarise spreadsheets and create tables. These were done by turning prompts into formulas and by executing them on the sheet. However, since formulas are limited in scope, users can only add one layer to analyse the spreadsheet data.

Data analysis feature in Google Sheets

Photo Credit: Google

However, now, Gemini is getting advanced data analysis and visualising capabilities. The AI assistant for the platform can now transform user requests into Python code and execute them. This way, the chatbot can analyse the results to perform a multi-layered analysis.

Google explained that Gemini will be able to answer queries about the data and provide deeper insights about the spreadsheet. Users can ask the AI about contextual trends, patterns, and correlations between different variables in the data. Additionally, Gemini will also be able to generate charts to help users visualise the information easily. These charts can also be inserted as static images over cells in the spreadsheet.

Highlighting an example, the post stated that a user aiming to analyse a marketing campaign performance can ask Gemini to “Provide insights on the top three performing channels by conversion rate,” and the AI assistant can show a detailed breakdown alongside supporting charts.

These capabilities have been rolled out by Google, however, it is expected to take around 15 days before the feature is visible to all eligible users.