Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Gemini in Google Sheets Gets Updated With Data Analysis and Visualising Tools

Gemini in Google Sheets Gets Updated With Data Analysis and Visualising Tools

The new Gemini features in Google Sheets will be available to Google Workspace users.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 January 2025 18:45 IST
Gemini in Google Sheets Gets Updated With Data Analysis and Visualising Tools

Photo Credit: Google

Gemini in Sheet's performance is consistent in files below 1 million cells

Highlights
  • Gemini in Google Sheets can now transform user prompts into Python code
  • It can find contextual trends, patterns, and correlations in the user dat
  • Gemini will also generate charts based on user data
Advertisement

Gemini in Google Sheets is getting a major upgrade that will allow the artificial intelligence (AI) tool to analyse and visualise user data. Announced on Wednesday, the new features are currently being rolled out to the Google Workspace subscribers and those subscribed to the Google One AI Premium plan. Interestingly, the update also lets Gemini convert complex prompts into Python code to perform multi-step analysis. Earlier, it could only convert user requests into formulas, which resulted in single-layer analysis.

Gemini in Google Sheets Gets New Features

In a blog post, the Mountain View-based tech giant announced that new capabilities were being added to the Gemini assistant for Google Sheets. These features will be available to Google Workspace Business Standard and Plus subscribers, Enterprise Standard and Plus subscribers, and users with Gemini Education or Gemini Education Premium add-on. Additionally, Google One AI Premium subscribers will also get access to these features.

So far, the Gemini side panel in Sheets could summarise spreadsheets and create tables. These were done by turning prompts into formulas and by executing them on the sheet. However, since formulas are limited in scope, users can only add one layer to analyse the spreadsheet data.

gemini google sheet analysis Gemini in Google Sheets

Data analysis feature in Google Sheets
Photo Credit: Google

 

However, now, Gemini is getting advanced data analysis and visualising capabilities. The AI assistant for the platform can now transform user requests into Python code and execute them. This way, the chatbot can analyse the results to perform a multi-layered analysis.

Google explained that Gemini will be able to answer queries about the data and provide deeper insights about the spreadsheet. Users can ask the AI about contextual trends, patterns, and correlations between different variables in the data. Additionally, Gemini will also be able to generate charts to help users visualise the information easily. These charts can also be inserted as static images over cells in the spreadsheet.

Highlighting an example, the post stated that a user aiming to analyse a marketing campaign performance can ask Gemini to “Provide insights on the top three performing channels by conversion rate,” and the AI assistant can show a detailed breakdown alongside supporting charts.

These capabilities have been rolled out by Google, however, it is expected to take around 15 days before the feature is visible to all eligible users.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Gemini, Google Sheets, Google, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Nothing Phone 3a Series India Launch Date Set for March 4; Flipkart Availability Confirmed
GTA 6 Store Page Listing Points at September 2025 Release Date: Report

Related Stories

Gemini in Google Sheets Gets Updated With Data Analysis and Visualising Tools
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week: Pushpa 2, Identity, The Storyteller, and More
  2. Nothing Phone 3a Alleged Hands-on Image Shows New Camera Sensor Layout
  3. Google to Announce Pixel 9a Months Ahead of Previous Schedule: Report
  4. GTA 6 Store Page Listing Points at September 2025 Release Date: Report
  5. Vivo T4x 5G, Vivo Y59 5G Seen on BIS; India Launch Expected
  6. DeepSeek-R1 AI Model Said to Be Powered by Huawei Chipsets
  7. Nothing Phone 3a Series Confirmed to Launch in India on March 4
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung's One UI 7 Now Bar Feature Tipped to Be Integrated With Google Maps
  2. NordVPN Announces NordWhisper Protocol Designed to Browse on Restricted Networks
  3. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Colour Options, RAM and Storage Configuration Tipped
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series With Corning Gorilla Armor 2 Available for Pre-Order in India: See Price, Benefits
  5. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Listed on US FCC Database, Could Launch Soon
  6. India to Develop Native Generative AI Models in Six to Eight Months, Says Ashwini Vaishnaw
  7. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Doesn't Support Bluetooth S Pen Interactions
  8. Telegram Now Lets Users Display Collectible Gifts as Status, Move Them to Blockchain and More
  9. Gemini in Google Sheets Gets Updated With Data Analysis and Visualising Tools
  10. El Salvador Makes Bitcoin Payments Voluntary for Private Sector Merchants to Comply with IMF Loan Conditions
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »