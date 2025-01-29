A 14-year-old student from Noida, Daksh Malik, has achieved a rare feat by identifying an asteroid through NASA's International Asteroid Discovery Project (IADP). This discovery has earned him the opportunity to propose a name for the asteroid after its verification by NASA, a process that may take up to five years. Daksh, a Class 9 student at Shiv Nadar School, has attributed his interest in space to years of watching documentaries about planets and the solar system.

Participation in NASA's Discovery Programme

According to reports, Malik's participation in the IADP under the International Astronomical Search Collaboration (IASC) allowed him to analyse datasets from NASA. This initiative, which engages thousands of students worldwide, encourages participants to track potential celestial objects. With the aid of specialised software, Daksh and his schoolmates identified preliminary asteroid candidates, one of which was confirmed as a provisional asteroid in the main belt between Mars and Jupiter.

The Journey to the Discovery

Reports indicate that Malik spent over a year observing datasets and tracking moving objects to identify asteroids. The software used in this programme required precision in identifying objects with specific brightness levels and movement patterns. Speaking to The Print, he described the experience as akin to working at NASA. His school's resources, including a well-equipped observatory, were instrumental in his success, providing ample opportunities for practical learning.

Plans for Naming the Asteroid

Once verified, the asteroid, currently named “2023 OG40,” will be permanently named by Malik. Joking about potential names, he suggested options like “Destroyer of the World” or “Countdown.” Despite this achievement, Malik has expressed a stronger interest in pursuing a career in law rather than astronomy, according to his mother, Sappna Kapur.

The IADP has seen significant participation, but few students achieve a discovery of this magnitude. Malik's achievement highlights the impact of hands-on education and opportunities for young learners in scientific research.