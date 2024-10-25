Technology News
Panda-Coloured Amphipod Confirmed as New Species, Discovered Along Japan's Coastline

A new amphipod species, Melita panda, with panda-like coloring has been discovered in Japan’s coastal waters, bringing attention to biodiversity.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 25 October 2024 18:41 IST


Photo Credit: Hiroshima University

New panda-like crustacean species confirmed decades after its discovery in Japan.

  A panda-colored amphipod species, Melita panda, is identified in Japan.
  New discovery highlights gaps in Japan's species taxonomy and biodiversity.
  Molecular and morphological research shows Melita panda is closely related to other Melita species.
Researchers in Japan have officially recognised a new amphipod species, Melita panda, which features black-and-white coloring resembling a panda. Discovered in Japan's coastal waters, the species has now been classified through detailed morphological and genetic research by Hiroshima University's team, as published in ZooKeys. The identification of Melita panda underlines the need for continued taxonomic studies to support biodiversity conservation efforts.

New Discovery in Coastal Biodiversity

Originally found in Wakayama Prefecture during the 1990s, Melita panda was re-evaluated as part of a broader study on amphipods, a group of small, shrimp-like crustaceans found worldwide. Professor Ko Tomikawa and colleagues from Hiroshima University note that many marine species in Japan remain unclassified, hindering conservation efforts. Their study highlighted that species diversity in Japan's coastal areas requires continued investigation to understand the full spectrum of local biodiversity.

Identifying Melita panda: Genetic and Morphological Analysis

Using DNA sequencing and morphological analysis, researchers identified Melita panda's distinct black-and-white pattern along with unique physical traits. These include forward-positioned gnathopods (claws) and distinct bristle-like setae, which distinguish it from its closest relatives, Melita nagatai and Melita koreana. These amphipods together form a monophyletic group, meaning they share a common evolutionary ancestor, Melita hoshinoi.

Implications for Conservation and Future Study

The recognition of Melita panda emphasises the importance of taxonomy in conservation. Professor Tomikawa noted that the discovery could increase interest in studying coastal species and contribute to more informed conservation planning. He suggests that further taxonomic studies in uncharted marine regions may yield additional species, potentially enhancing our understanding of marine ecosystem dynamics and supporting conservation initiatives across Japan's coastlines.

 

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Melita panda, Amphipod, New Species, Marine Biology, Biodiversity, Japan Coast
