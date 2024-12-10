The restored Notre Dame de Paris, set to reopen this weekend, has emerged as a centerpiece of scientific exploration since a fire devastated the cathedral in 2019. The blaze destroyed much of its roof and spire, igniting efforts to reconstruct the iconic structure while uncovering invaluable historical and environmental data. According to researchers from the French National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS), multidisciplinary investigations into materials salvaged from the wreckage have revealed insights into medieval construction methods and climate conditions.

Analysing the Medieval Timber Framework

According to a report by Science.org, efforts led by Thierry Zimmer, assistant director of the Research Laboratory of Historical Monuments, have focused on the oak timber that once supported Notre Dame's roof, reportedly. Chemical analyses identified the source of the wood, linking it to a region hundreds of kilometers around Paris. These findings also shed light on environmental conditions during the 12th century, with data revealing discrepancies in climate compared to Alpine records, the report adds. Research led by Valérie Daux at the University Paris-Saclay utilised isotopic markers to reconstruct regional temperatures and humidity, highlighting a period cooler than previously thought, as per reports.

Reconstruction Guided by Scientific Study

Archaeologist Cédric Moulis of the University of Lorraine reconstructed sections of the cathedral's vaulted ceiling using recovered stone fragments, the report further highlighted. These studies, conducted with the aid of Stéphane Morel, a mechanical engineer from the University of Bordeaux, ensured that newly constructed sections maintain structural tolerances akin to the originals.

Toxic Legacy of the Fire

Concerns about lead contamination, caused by the fire's intense heat melting over 285 tons of lead cladding, were investigated by researchers at the Regional Health Agency of Ile-de-France. Their studies, published in Science of the Total Environment, concluded that exposure levels in Parisian children remained within safe limits.

Digital Twin for Future Research

A comprehensive digital twin of Notre Dame, featuring 3D scans and archival data, will be accessible to researchers in 2025, as per reports. Livio De Luca, the project's lead, emphasises its potential to advance heritage science, offering insights into Notre Dame's history while guiding future restoration efforts.