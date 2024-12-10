Technology News
Space Exploration Highlights 2024: Lunar Missions, Mars Discoveries, and More

From lunar missions to Mars discoveries and Europa exploration, 2024 was pivotal for space exploration.

Updated: 10 December 2024 20:00 IST
Space Exploration Highlights 2024: Lunar Missions, Mars Discoveries, and More

Photo Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

NASA's Europa Clipper, launched in October, will study Jupiter's moon Europa for signs of life.

Highlights
  • Japan’s SLIM lunar mission set new exploration milestones.
  • NASA's Perseverance rover uncovered key Mars discoveries.
  • Europa Clipper launched to explore potential life on Jupiter's moon.
Significant advancements in space exploration were made throughout 2024, with missions targeting the moon, Mars, Mercury, and beyond. Government agencies, private companies, and scientists achieved remarkable milestones, pushing the boundaries of discovery in our solar system.

New Missions to the Moon

Multiple lunar missions added to humanity's knowledge of Earth's natural satellite. According to reports, Japan's SLIM (Smart Lander for Investigating the Moon) landed on a lunar crater's rim in January. Initially expected to operate for just two weeks, it exceeded expectations by transmitting data for three months. In February, the Houston-based Intuitive Machines' Odysseus spacecraft completed a six-day mission near the lunar south pole despite landing off-balance.

China's Chang'e 6 mission, launched by the China National Space Administration (CNSA), brought back soil samples from the moon's far side in June, marking the first collection of its kind. Early analyses suggested the region was volcanically active approximately 2.8 billion years ago.

Discoveries on Mars

NASA's Perseverance rover uncovered evidence of possible ancient microbial life in July, finding a rock with intriguing chemical signatures. The discovery added to the significance of Mars Sample Return, a NASA project facing budgetary uncertainties. Meanwhile, the Ingenuity helicopter, which had operated on Mars since 2021, retired in January after completing 72 flights.

Private Spaceflight Milestones

Commercial space ventures saw highs and lows. SpaceX conducted its Polaris Dawn mission in September, including the first civilian spacewalk. Astronaut Sarah Gillis played the violin aboard the spacecraft, a unique first. Conversely, Boeing's Starliner spacecraft faced technical issues that delayed the return of NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore.

Exploring Mercury and Europa

BepiColombo, a joint mission by the European Space Agency and JAXA, captured unprecedented images of Mercury's south pole during a flyby in September. Meanwhile, NASA's Europa Clipper launched in October to investigate Jupiter's moon Europa, known for its subsurface ocean. The spacecraft will arrive in 2030 and conduct nearly 50 flybys to determine the moon's potential to support life.

As these missions demonstrate, 2024 marked a pivotal year in exploring the solar system, expanding understanding through persistent innovation and collaboration.

 

Further reading: Space Exploration, Lunar Missions, Mars Discoveries, Europa Clipper, NASA, Intuitive Machines, BepiColombo, Chang’e 6, Perseverance Rover, SLIM, SpaceX
