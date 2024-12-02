A new study published in Science Advances by Jens Müller and Nicolas Grube from the Institute of Biogeochemistry and Pollutant Dynamics at ETH Zurich has highlighted the growing depths of ocean acidification. Using a 3D model of the world's oceans, the researchers examined how carbon emissions since the industrial age have impacted marine chemistry. The findings show that by 2014, acidification had reached an average depth of 1,000 metres, with some regions showing effects as deep as 1,500 metres, according to reports.

Impact of Carbon Emissions on Ocean Chemistry

As per the study, increasing atmospheric carbon dioxide has not only warmed the oceans but also altered their chemical composition. This process, akin to the mechanism behind carbonated beverages tasting acidic, has led to rising acidification levels in seawater. Critical indicators like proton concentrations, pH levels and aragonite saturation states were used to simulate changes in the ocean's CO2 levels from 1800 to 2014.

The research, as per sources, indicates that regions influenced by ocean currents, such as the Atlantic meridional overturning current, showed more significant acidification at greater depths. This trend poses a risk to marine life, particularly organisms like pteropods, whose calcium-based shells are highly vulnerable in acidic environments.

Ecological Consequences and Future Risks

It has been noted in several reports that the deeper penetration of acidification could adversely impact marine ecosystems. Corals, already under threat from rising temperatures, face additional challenges due to chemical changes in their habitats. Reports suggest that the scale and intensity of acidification could disrupt food chains and biodiversity in deeper ocean layers.

The findings underscore the necessity of addressing carbon emissions to mitigate further harm to marine environments. The researchers' work provides critical insights into the long-term implications of industrialisation on global ocean systems, as highlighted in the journal.