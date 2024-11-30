The first phase of astronaut training for India's Gaganyaan mission, a collaborative effort between the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and NASA, has been successfully completed. ISRO announced this milestone in an official statment, which confirmed that Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the primary crew member, and Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair, the backup crew member, have concluded their initial training in the United States. The Gaganyaan mission, scheduled for late 2026, marks India's first human space flight.

Training Details and Key Milestones

The initial training, which commenced in August, has been focused on preparing the astronauts for their roles in the mission. In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), ISRO revealed that the programme included mission-related ground facility tours, an overview of launch sequences, SpaceX suit fitting sessions, and space food trials. The astronauts were also familiarised with the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft and systems onboard the

International Space Station (ISS).

As per reports, ISRO said that a significant part of this phase involved simulations for potential emergencies in space. Medical emergency training and operational drills were highlighted as critical components of this preparation. The programme also covered day-to-day operational routines and communication protocols required during the mission.

Focus of the Next Training Phase

The astronauts will now proceed to advanced training, as confirmed by ISRO. The upcoming phase will involve hands-on modules for the U.S. Orbital Segment of the ISS. Focus will also be placed on scientific research experiments in microgravity and operational training aboard the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft.

The Gaganyaan mission represents India's significant step into human space exploration. With comprehensive training modules and collaborative efforts between ISRO and NASA, the programme is seen as a vital contribution to the global space community. According to ISRO, the astronauts are undergoing rigorous preparations to ensure the mission's success.