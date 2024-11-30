NASA Captures Stream of Lava Flowing from Iceland’s Volcanic Eruption

A dramatic flow of lava from an active fissure near Iceland's Blue Lagoon was captured by NASA's satellites, highlighting the ongoing volcanic activity on the Reykjanes Peninsula. The images, taken by Landsat 9 and Suomi NPP satellites, were released on November 27, showing the intensity of the eruption that began on November 20. The infrared visuals reveal the lava's brightness surpassing that of Reykjavík, Iceland's capital city, located 47 kilometres from the site.

Evacuations Triggered by Lava Flow

Statements from NASA's Earth Observatory indicate that the eruption occurred at the Sundhnúkur crater row and a fissure stretching 2.9 kilometres released streams of lava flowing east and west, avoiding direct impact on the nearby town of Grindavík. However, precautionary evacuations were carried out for Grindavík's 3,800 residents and the Blue Lagoon geothermal spa. Icelandic media reported that the lava enveloped a service building and a car park at the spa.

Geological Context of the Eruption

As per the space agency, the eruption has been linked to the region's rift activity along the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, where diverging tectonic plates allow magma to seep upward. This geological process is considered less likely to result in violent eruptions, as confirmed by the Icelandic Meteorological Office. In recent years, the Reykjanes Peninsula has experienced a surge in volcanic events, with this being the seventh eruption in under a year.

Current Status and Impacts

As of November 26, lava movement near the Blue Lagoon had slowed, though the eruption remains active, according to local authorities in statements to different publications. The Icelandic Meteorological Office continues to monitor the situation closely. Public access to the Blue Lagoon and nearby areas has been restricted to ensure safety.

The images have highlighted the challenges of volcanic activity in a region home to significant tourism and residential areas. Authorities have maintained that efforts to minimise damage and safeguard residents remain a priority, as per reports.