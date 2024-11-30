Technology News
SpaceX Falcon 9 Launches 24 Starlink Satellites to Expand Internet Network

The successful launch of 24 Starlink satellites marks another step in SpaceX's mission to expand its internet network.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 30 November 2024 20:00 IST
Photo Credit: SpaceX

SpaceX Falcon 9 launched 24 Starlink satellites on November 30

Highlights
  • Falcon 9 deployed 24 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit
  • Booster B1083 landed on Just Read the Instructions
  • Mission adds to Starlink's growing internet megaconstellation
A Falcon 9 rocket carrying 24 Starlink satellites was launched by SpaceX from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on November 30, 2024, at 12:00am EST (10:30am IST). According to a report, this marked the latest addition to the company's growing Starlink constellation, designed to provide global internet coverage.

Satellite Deployment and Low-Earth Orbit Expansion

As confirmed by SpaceX's official updates, the rocket's first stage completed its return to Earth approximately eight minutes after liftoff, landing securely on the droneship Just Read the Instructions, stationed in the Atlantic Ocean. The booster, identified as B1083, had previously completed five missions, including Crew-8 and Polaris Dawn. Its latest mission brought the number of Starlink launches for this particular booster to three.

The upper stage of the Falcon 9 continued its mission by deploying the 24 satellites into their designated orbits approximately 65 minutes after launch, as per sources. Reports indicated that this deployment contributed to the Starlink megaconstellation, which has become the largest satellite network currently in operation. The system is intended to enhance global internet connectivity, with thousands of satellites already active in low-Earth orbit.

This mission is reportedly part of SpaceX's back-to-back launches, with a second Falcon 9 rocket scheduled to take off just hours later from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The follow-up launch will carry a payload for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office, as well as additional Starlink satellites, as per several reports.

Weather and Technical Precision

Weather conditions for the midnight launch were favourable, as noted by the 45th Weather Squadron in a statement. As per sources, the primary concerns included cloud cover and winds, which were monitored closely leading up to the launch window. Despite these factors, the mission proceeded as scheduled, with all key milestones achieved successfully.

This operation highlights SpaceX's continued pace in satellite deployment, with Starlink missions forming a significant portion of its launch schedule for 2024.

