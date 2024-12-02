Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Sony
  • Sony News
  • Best PlayStation Black Friday Deals on PS4 and PS5 Games: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Alan Wake 2 and More

Best PlayStation Black Friday Deals on PS4 and PS5 Games: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Alan Wake 2 and More

Black Friday deals on PlayStation Store will end on December 3 at 5.29pm (IST).

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 2 December 2024 16:35 IST
Best PlayStation Black Friday Deals on PS4 and PS5 Games: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Alan Wake 2 and More

Photo Credit: Sony

Black Friday deals bring steep discounts on PS4 and PS5 games

Highlights
  • Black Ops 6, Astro Bot, Silent Hill 2 are available at discounted prices
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 gets a 38 percent discount
  • PS5 exclusive Stellar Blade receives a 25 percent discount
Advertisement

Sony is offering discounts of up to 70 percent on games on PlayStation Store as part of its Black Friday deals. Hundreds of PS5 and PS4 games are currently selling at cut prices on the company's games storefront. PlayStation's Black Friday promotion will end on December 3 at 5.29pm (IST), so it's the last chance to grab the best deals on popular games. Newly launched titles like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Astro Bot and Silent Hill 2 are available at reduced prices.

The cross-gen bundle for Black Ops 6, which launched on October 25, is available at Rs. 4,759 after a 15 percent discount on the PlayStation Store. PS5 exclusive Astro Bot also gets a 15 percent discount and is selling at Rs. 3,399. For sports fans, EA Sports FC 25, which launched in September, is 50 percent off during the sale, while NBA 2K25 gets a 55 percent discount.

Several first-party Sony titles have been discounted in the Black Friday sale. Marvel's Spider-Man 2, which launched last year, gets a 38 percent discount, with the standard edition selling at Rs. 3,099. Stellar Blade, the action title that launched exclusively on PS5 earlier this year, gets a 25 percent discount. God of War Ragnarök, on the other hand, is selling at half price during the promotion.

Sony's Black Friday deals on PS5 consoles and accessories are also live till December 5. As part of the promotion, PS5 disc and digital edition consoles get a discount of Rs. 7,500. Meanwhile the DualSense controller in black and white colourways is selling at Rs. 3,990 after a discount of Rs. 2,000. The deals on PlayStation hardware can be availed across Sony Center, Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, Croma, Reliance, Vijay Sales and other participating retailers. Here are the best Black Friday deals on games on PlayStation Store:

Best Black Friday PlayStation Store Deals

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (PS5) at Rs. 2,879 (40 percent discount)

Sea of Thieves (PS5) at Rs. 2,099 (40 percent discount)

TopSpin 2K25 (PS4 and PS5) at Rs. 1,649 (67 percent discount)

Mortal Kombat 1 (PS5) at Rs. 1,199 (60 percent discount)

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarök Edition (PS4 and PS5) at Rs. 1,623 (75 percent discount)

Resident Evil 4 (PS4 and PS5) at Rs. 1,249 (50 percent discount)

Red Dead Redemption (PS4) at Rs. 2,183 (40 percent discount)

Lies of P (PS4 and PS5) at Rs. 2,279 (40 percent discount)

Mafia Trilogy (PS4) at Rs. 999 (75 percent discount)

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition (PS4 and PS5) at Rs. 1,599 (60 percent discount)

The Quarry (PS5) at Rs. 571 (87 percent discount)

Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition (PS5) at Rs. 2,198 (50 percent)

RoboCop: Rogue City (PS5) at Rs. 1,154 (67 percent)

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (PS4 and PS5) at Rs. 1,399 (50 percent discount)

Persona 3 Reload Digital Deluxe Edition (PS4 and PS5) at Rs. 2,649 (50 percent discount)

Sea of Thieves

Sea of Thieves

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Looks good
  • Great controls
  • Bad
  • No quest variety
  • Not much to see or do
  • No reason to keep playing
Read detailed Xbox Sea of Thieves review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Multiplayer
PEGI Rating 12+
TopSpin 2K25

TopSpin 2K25

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Sports
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Top Spin
PEGI Rating 3+
Mortal Kombat 1

Mortal Kombat 1

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Breathtaking visuals
  • Humane changes to backstories
  • Smooth, responsive combat
  • Simple controls
  • Kameo assists are nicely executed
  • Brutal Fatalities
  • Bad
  • Story falls off in the second half
  • Lacklustre character development
  • Familiar gameplay
  • Invasions mode is a grind fest
  • Microtransactions
Read detailed Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Mortal Kombat 1 review
Genre Fighting
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 18+
Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Assaults are lively, strategic
  • Mini-games are enjoyable and/or have purpose
  • Added realism in combat
  • Can dual wield weapons
  • Hidden Blade returns
  • Good NPC support in combat
  • Bad
  • Too much bloat
  • Cookie cutter side quests
  • Combat is clunky
  • Stiff character movement
  • Laborious attacks
  • Convoluted, uninteresting story
  • Narrative lacks continuity logic
  • Body language missing in conversations
  • Microtransactions
  • Bugs
Read detailed Ubisoft Assassin's Creed Valhalla review
Genre RPG
Platform Amazon Luna, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Series Assassin's Creed
PEGI Rating 18+
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Expansive Map
  • Using Hugr-Rip powers
  • Bad
  • Boss fights can be difficult
  • Storing Hugr-Rip powers
  • Existing as an expansion pack and not a separate title
Read detailed Ubisoft Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform Amazon Luna, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Series Assassin's Creed
PEGI Rating 18+
Resident Evil 4 (2023)

Resident Evil 4 (2023)

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Looks amazing and is well-optimised
  • Massively improved controls
  • Characters are more suited to the times
  • You can parry incoming attacks now
  • Knife durability adds a sense of resourcefulness
  • Over-the-top action sequences
  • Gory combat
  • Bad
  • Ada Wong's voice acting feels off
  • Shadows can get too dark
  • Some bonus modes have been scrapped
Read detailed Capcom Resident Evil 4 (2023) review
Genre Survival horror
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Series Resident Evil
PEGI Rating 18+
Mafia: Definitive Edition

Mafia: Definitive Edition

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Well-handled story, with rich dialogues
  • Good acting, believable accents
  • Radio a great world-building tool
  • Looks great at night
  • Enemies are smart, at times
  • Realistic difficulty options
  • Bad
  • Protagonist, story's family focus needed more
  • Melee combat is a joke
  • Character movement not smooth
  • 4K textures need more detail, refinement
  • Nothing to do outside main story
Read detailed 2K Games Mafia: Definitive Edition review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Series Mafia
PEGI Rating 18+
RoboCop: Rogue City

RoboCop: Rogue City

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Shooter
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Series RoboCop
PEGI Rating 18+
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Excellent world design
  • Fast and fun combat
  • Challenging platforming
  • Engaging boss fights
  • Excellent music
  • Bad
  • Tedious later section
  • Unbalanced difficulty spikes
  • Uninspired art style
  • Prosaic story and characters
Read detailed Ubisoft Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Series Prince of Persia
PEGI Rating 16+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: PS5, PS4, Sony, PlayStation Store, PlayStation, Black Friday, Black Friday Deals
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Alibaba Researchers Unveil Marco-o1 AI Model As Another Reasoning-Focused Competitor to OpenAI’s o1

Related Stories

Best PlayStation Black Friday Deals on PS4 and PS5 Games: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Alan Wake 2 and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Tipped to Launch Three New Phones in the First Half of 2025
  2. Vivo X200, Vivo X200 Pro India Launch and Sale Dates Tipped
  3. iQOO Neo 10R May Launch in India Soon; RAM, Storage Variants Tipped
  4. Realme Neo 7 Battery Capacity Revealed Ahead of December 11 Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Ocean Acidification Study: Carbon Emissions Driving Deeper Chemical Changes in Oceans
  2. Here's How Nuclear Clocks Could Redefine Time and Reshape Modern Technology
  3. New Study Links Ancient Mega Settlements with Modern Human Development
  4. California Announces Plan to Protect Joshua Trees from Wildfires and Climate Change Threats
  5. Bomb Cyclones Explained: What Are They and What Makes Them So Dangerous?
  6. Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 Tipped to Come With 20 Percent Performance Gain Over Gen 1
  7. Honor X9c Smart With MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra SoC, 108-Megapixel Main Camera Unveiled
  8. Chameleon AI Model That Can Add Digital Mask to Protect Images From Facial Recognition Tools Unveiled
  9. Bharat Web3 Association Announces New ‘ABCD’ Initiative Focussed on Web3 Security 
  10. Nvidia Research Introduces DiffUHaul, an AI Tool That Allows Object Relocation in Images
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »