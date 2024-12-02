Sony is offering discounts of up to 70 percent on games on PlayStation Store as part of its Black Friday deals. Hundreds of PS5 and PS4 games are currently selling at cut prices on the company's games storefront. PlayStation's Black Friday promotion will end on December 3 at 5.29pm (IST), so it's the last chance to grab the best deals on popular games. Newly launched titles like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Astro Bot and Silent Hill 2 are available at reduced prices.

The cross-gen bundle for Black Ops 6, which launched on October 25, is available at Rs. 4,759 after a 15 percent discount on the PlayStation Store. PS5 exclusive Astro Bot also gets a 15 percent discount and is selling at Rs. 3,399. For sports fans, EA Sports FC 25, which launched in September, is 50 percent off during the sale, while NBA 2K25 gets a 55 percent discount.

Several first-party Sony titles have been discounted in the Black Friday sale. Marvel's Spider-Man 2, which launched last year, gets a 38 percent discount, with the standard edition selling at Rs. 3,099. Stellar Blade, the action title that launched exclusively on PS5 earlier this year, gets a 25 percent discount. God of War Ragnarök, on the other hand, is selling at half price during the promotion.

Sony's Black Friday deals on PS5 consoles and accessories are also live till December 5. As part of the promotion, PS5 disc and digital edition consoles get a discount of Rs. 7,500. Meanwhile the DualSense controller in black and white colourways is selling at Rs. 3,990 after a discount of Rs. 2,000. The deals on PlayStation hardware can be availed across Sony Center, Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, Croma, Reliance, Vijay Sales and other participating retailers. Here are the best Black Friday deals on games on PlayStation Store:

Best Black Friday PlayStation Store Deals

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (PS5) at Rs. 2,879 (40 percent discount)

Sea of Thieves (PS5) at Rs. 2,099 (40 percent discount)

TopSpin 2K25 (PS4 and PS5) at Rs. 1,649 (67 percent discount)

Mortal Kombat 1 (PS5) at Rs. 1,199 (60 percent discount)

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarök Edition (PS4 and PS5) at Rs. 1,623 (75 percent discount)

Resident Evil 4 (PS4 and PS5) at Rs. 1,249 (50 percent discount)

Red Dead Redemption (PS4) at Rs. 2,183 (40 percent discount)

Lies of P (PS4 and PS5) at Rs. 2,279 (40 percent discount)

Mafia Trilogy (PS4) at Rs. 999 (75 percent discount)

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition (PS4 and PS5) at Rs. 1,599 (60 percent discount)

The Quarry (PS5) at Rs. 571 (87 percent discount)

Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition (PS5) at Rs. 2,198 (50 percent)

RoboCop: Rogue City (PS5) at Rs. 1,154 (67 percent)

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (PS4 and PS5) at Rs. 1,399 (50 percent discount)

Persona 3 Reload Digital Deluxe Edition (PS4 and PS5) at Rs. 2,649 (50 percent discount)