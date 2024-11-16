The much-anticipated Tamil drama Parachute, starring Krishna and Kishore, is set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from November 29. Directed by Sridhar K, the film introduces a heartfelt narrative about childhood, familial relationships and the challenges of parenthood. Alongside the lead actors, the ensemble cast includes Kani Thiru, Kaali Venkat and child artists Shakthi Ritwik and Iyal. A multilingual release ensures that Parachute will be accessible to audiences in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, Marathi and Bengali.

When and Where to Watch Parachute

Parachute will be available for streaming exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar starting November 29, 2024. While it is primarily a Tamil-language production, the availability of multiple dubs that the movie will reach a wider audience across India.

Official Trailer and Plot of Parachute

The official trailer for Parachute was released on social media, providing a glimpse into its emotional core. The story centres around two children, their adventurous escapades and the panic caused within their family and community when they go missing. A poignant moment in the trailer highlights a father scolding his son, after which the kids set off on a motorbike, unknowingly triggering a series of dramatic events. The trailer portrays the frantic search by the parents, police and local community, blending suspense and drama.

Cast and Crew of Parachute

The film features Krishna in a dual role as lead actor and producer, under his production banner Tribal Horse Entertainment. Kishore, Kani Thiru and Kaali Venkat take on key roles, supported by a talented cast, including child actors Shakthi Ritwik and Iyal. Sridhar K directs the project, with Om Narayan as cinematographer and Richard Kevin handling the editing.