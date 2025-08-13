Technology News
Perseid Meteor Shower 2025 to Dazzle Night Sky in August

The 2025 Perseid meteor shower peaks Aug. 12–13 with up to 100 meteors per hour possible.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 13 August 2025 16:02 IST
Perseid Meteor Shower 2025 to Dazzle Night Sky in August

Photo Credit: Pixabay/DilanArezzo

The 2025 Perseid meteor shower peaks Aug. 12–13 with up to 100 meteors.

Highlights
  • Perseids peak Aug. 12–13 with bright meteors and possible fireballs
  • Moonlight will limit faint streaks but brightest meteors will still shi
  • Best viewing after midnight facing north toward Perseus constellation
This year's Perseid meteor shower will peak on the night of August 12-13, 2025 with barrage of shooting stars and the possibility of a magnificent fireball sighting. For sky-watchers, it's one of the year's most anticipated meteor events. This yearly event causes the sky to light up with shooting stars when Earth travels through comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle's debris streams. Despite the possibility of fainter meteors being obscured by the 86 percent, lit waning gibbous moon, the strongest streaks should still be visible during the event.

Peak Night and Conditions

According to news sources, the 2025 Perseid meteor shower will reach its peak late on August 12 and into the early morning of Aug. 13. Up to 100 meteors per hour could appear at the peak. However, this year's shower happens to coincide with the rise of a waning gibbous moon, the glare from an 86%-illuminated moon will make it a challenge to spot all but the brightest of meteors.

Experts say only the brightest streaks and occasional fireballs will be clearly visible. Meteor observers may realistically see around 15 meteors per hour during peak conditions. NASA notes that a few “earth-grazing” Perseids could appear as early as 10 p.m. on Aug. 12, though rates will be much higher after midnight.

Viewing Tips and Expectations

Observers should find a dark site. Perseid meteors radiate from the constellation Perseus, near the star Eta Persei in the northeastern sky. Watch between midnight and dawn, especially around 1–5 a.m. local time, when up to 15 meteors per hour may be seen. Keep the moon at your back and face north. Experts stress that peak night is the best time to watch — rates will drop by about half each night after Aug. 13, so waiting for a darker sky is not advised.

 

Further reading: Perseid meteor shower, NASA, stargazing, astronomy, science
