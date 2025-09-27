Technology News
My Hero Academia: Vigilants Season 2 Now OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

My Hero Academia: Vigilants is finally returning with a new season, wherein the fans are highly prepared for an emotional surprise.

Updated: 27 September 2025 17:14 IST
My Hero Academia: Vigilants Season 2 Now OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes S2 drops Jan 2026 with an exciting plot and high fan anticipation

  • My Hero Academia: Vigilants is coming with season 2
  • The plot is said to be promising and emotional
  • Streaming begins from January 2026, on Crunchyroll
To all the anime enthusiasts, My Hero Academia: Vigilants is finally arriving with its season 2. Created by Hideyuki Furuhashi and Kohei Horikoshi, this is a super-hit anime series that has grabbed a lot of attention with its remarkable sequences and heroism. Now, it is all set to return with a new season wherein there will be familiar faces and some new characters will be introduced. The story is promised to be robust and even more promising as season one.

When and Where to Watch My Hero Academia: Vigilants Season 2

My Hero Academia: Vigilants will drop its second season in January 2026, only on Crunchyroll. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of My Hero Academia: Vigilants Season 2

With the announcement, this series has yet to announce the plot details. However, it is highly anticipated that the second season will pick on from where the first ended. This season will witness the ultimate clash of villains, power, and heroism. Also, this season, the major focus will be on Knuckleduster, Pop Step, and Koichi's Past. Overall, there will be emotions, action, and a lot of promising content.

Cast and Crew of My Hero Academia: Vigilants Season 2

Created by Hideyuki Furuhashi and Kohei Horikoshi, this anime series features Shuichiro Umeda, Ikumi Hasegawa, Yasuhiro Mamiya, Jason Marnocha, Macy Anne Johnson, and more. The music composition has been delivered by Yuki Furuhashi, Yuki Hayashi, and Shogo Yamashiro.

Reception of My Hero Academia: Vigilants Season 2

Season 2 of My Hero Academia: Vigilants is yet to be released in January 2026; henceforth, the IMDb rating is now yet available. The overall IMDb rating of the show is 7.6/10.

 

