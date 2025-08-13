Flipkart Freedom Sale 2025 commenced on Wednesday, with discounts, instant cashback offers, and exchange bonuses on various electronics, like phones, smartwatches, tablets, wearables, laptops, TVs, and home appliances from reputed brands, such as Samsung, Oppo, Apple, Motorola, and Nothing. Customers will also be able to avail of easy EMI options at zero percent interest on top of the standard price cuts. They can also use exchange offers that can also lower the final cost of their purchase on the Walmart-backed e-commerce platform.

Buyers looking to purchase a new Oppo handset can also pre-order the newly launched Oppo K13 Turbo and K13 Turbo Pro, and get an instant discount of Rs. 3,000 with the credit cards of select partner banks. The two K13 Turbo-series handsets feature an in-built cooling fan with an LED ring surrounding it.

Apart from this, customers can also avail of an instant cashback of Rs. 1,400 with the Flipkart Axis Credit Card. The Flipkart Axis Debit Card holders can also get an instant cashback of Rs. 750 on top of the discounts. Flipkart Freedom Sale 2025 is also offering customers a no-cost EMI option.

Flipkart Freedom Day Sale: Best Offers On Oppo Smartphones

Here we have listed the best deals on Oppo smartphones that a user can get during the Flipkart Freedom Sale 2025 before it ends on August 17.