Technology News
English Edition

Flipkart Freedom Sale: Check Deals On Oppo Phones Including Oppo K13 5G, Reno 14 5G, and More

Flipkart Freedom Sale 2025 began on Wednesday, August 13. The e-commerce platform is celebrating India’s 79th Independence Day.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 August 2025 15:02 IST
Flipkart Freedom Sale: Check Deals On Oppo Phones Including Oppo K13 5G, Reno 14 5G, and More

Photo Credit: Oppo

Flipkart Freedom Day Sale is offering best deals on the new Oppo K13 Turbo series phones

Highlights
  • Flipkart Freedom Sale 2025 will conclude on August 17
  • Flipkart Freedom Sale 2025 is giving offers on Axis Bank credit cards
  • The e-commerce platform is also offering instant cashbacks
Advertisement

Flipkart Freedom Sale 2025 commenced on Wednesday, with discounts, instant cashback offers, and exchange bonuses on various electronics, like phones, smartwatches, tablets, wearables, laptops, TVs, and home appliances from reputed brands, such as Samsung, Oppo, Apple, Motorola, and Nothing. Customers will also be able to avail of easy EMI options at zero percent interest on top of the standard price cuts. They can also use exchange offers that can also lower the final cost of their purchase on the Walmart-backed e-commerce platform.

Buyers looking to purchase a new Oppo handset can also pre-order the newly launched Oppo K13 Turbo and K13 Turbo Pro, and get an instant discount of Rs. 3,000 with the credit cards of select partner banks. The two K13 Turbo-series handsets feature an in-built cooling fan with an LED ring surrounding it.

Apart from this, customers can also avail of an instant cashback of Rs. 1,400 with the Flipkart Axis Credit Card. The Flipkart Axis Debit Card holders can also get an instant cashback of Rs. 750 on top of the discounts. Flipkart Freedom Sale 2025 is also offering customers a no-cost EMI option.

Flipkart Freedom Day Sale: Best Offers On Oppo Smartphones

Here we have listed the best deals on Oppo smartphones that a user can get during the Flipkart Freedom Sale 2025 before it ends on August 17.

Model List Price Sale Price Buying Link
Oppo K13 Turbo Rs. 33,999 Rs. 24,999 Buy Now
Oppo K13 Turbo Pro Rs. 41,999 Rs. 34,999 Buy Now
Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G Rs. 32,999 Rs. 16,999 Buy Now
Oppo K13 5G Rs. 22,999 Rs. 15,999 Buy Now
Oppo Reno 14 5G Rs. 42,999 Rs. 34,200 Buy Now
Oppo K13x 5G Rs. 16,999 Rs. 10,999 Buy Now
Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G Rs. 54,999 Rs. 45,000 Buy Now
Oppo F29 5G Rs. 30,999 Rs. 21,600 Buy Now
Oppo A5 5G Rs. 19,499 Rs. 14,724 Buy Now
Oppo A3x 5G Rs. 14,999 Rs. 10,449 Buy Now
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: flipkart independence day sale, Flipkart Independence Day Sale 2025, Flipkart, flipkart freedom sale, Oppo
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
LinkedIn Launches Mini Sudoku Game as the Sixth Entry to Its Gaming Catalogue

Related Stories

Flipkart Freedom Sale: Check Deals On Oppo Phones Including Oppo K13 5G, Reno 14 5G, and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 14 Price Drops to an All-Time Low on Vijay Sales
  2. Poco M7 Plus 5G Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery at This Price
  3. Google Pixel 10 Series Price in India Reportedly Leaked Ahead of Launch
  4. Realme P4 Series Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch on August 20
  5. Lenovo Tab Launched in India With 5,100mAh Battery, LTE Connectivity
  6. FASTag Annual Pass Launches This Independence Day: Here's How to Apply
  7. JBL Tour Pro 3 Review
  8. Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Design Teased Ahead of August 20 Launch
  9. Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Chipset Leak May Disappoint Some Fans Looking to Upgrade
  10. Flipkart Freedom Day Sale: Best Deals On Samsung Smartphones
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 15 Pro+ to Feature the Same Chipset as Last Year's Redmi Note 14 Pro+, Tipster Claims
  2. Infinix Hot 60i 5G India Launch Date Confirmed; Company Teases Key Specifications
  3. Perseid Meteor Shower 2025 to Dazzle Night Sky in August
  4. Vivo Vision Mixed Reality Headset With ‘Ultra Lightweight Design’ Set for China Launch on August 21
  5. Gadgets 360 Can Now Be Added as Your Preferred Source in Google Search: Here’s How to Do It
  6. LinkedIn Launches Mini Sudoku Game as the Sixth Entry to Its Gaming Catalogue
  7. Google Pixel 10 Series Price in India Reportedly Leaked Ahead of August 20 Launch
  8. Microsoft Edge to Target Heavy Google Chrome Users With More Persuasive Prompts: Report
  9. OpenAI Brings GPT-4o AI Model Back to ChatGPT after User Complaints, Revises GPT-5 Thinking Rate Limits
  10. Lenovo Tab With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 5,100mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »