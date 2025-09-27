Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Others
  • Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Power Banks

Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Power Banks

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 sale is offering some of the best deals on power banks.

Written by Rohan Pal | Updated: 27 September 2025 18:00 IST
Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Power Banks

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Markus Winkler

Customers can get up to 50 percent off on power banks during Amazon Sale 2025.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival brings heavy discounts on power banks
  • Customers can get up to 50 percent off on power banks
  • Check out the article to know more about the best deals on these products
Advertisement

With smartphones getting slimmer, the major concern is now the battery. There are times when your battery is almost out and you need a power outlet. However, getting a reliable power bank solves this problem as it helps keep your gadgets powered up on the go. Interestingly, Amazon is offering its biggest sale of the season, known as Amazon Great indian Festival Sale 2025, which makes it the perfect time to buy a new power bank. The ongoing sale brings attractive discounts on power banks from popular brands like Mi, Realme, Ambrane, Anker, and more. So, if you are planning to buy a new high-capacity power bank, then make sure to check out this article.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Offers and Discounts on Power Banks

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is currently offering some great deals on a variety of power banks. During the sale period, customers can purchase a new power bank at up to 50 percent off discount. Moreover, the section offers some incredible deals on the range of power banks, including high capacity ones, compact, wireless, and more. You can handpick the best deals from popular brands like Xiaomi, Boat, Ambrane, and more. Moreover, users can benefit from the 10 percent instant discount on SBI credit and debit cards. Customers can also get unlimited five percent cashback on the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Best Deals on Power Banks

That said, check out the best deals on power banks during the Amazon festival sale:

S.no Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
1 Xiaomi Power Bank 4i 20000mAh Rs. 3,999 Rs. 1,899 Buy Now
2 Spigen ArcPack 30000mAh Power Bank Rs. 3,499 Rs. 2,439 Buy Now
3 Portronics Luxcell Wireless Mini Rs. 3,999 Rs. 999 Buy Now
4 boAt PB435 Turbo Power Bank Rs. 5,499 Rs. 1,549 Buy Now
5 Ambrane 20000mAh Small Pocket Size Powerbank Rs. 3,800 Rs. 1,299 Buy Now
6 Anker Power Bank, 20,000mAh Rs. 11,998 Rs. 4,299 Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal is the Assistant Editor at Gadgets360. With over 8 years of experience in technology, he has worked with multiple organizations, specializing in smartphones, laptops, wearables, appliances, and more. His passion for technology prompts him to curate and share tech news, guides, reviews, and how-tos. Off the clock, you'll spot him delving into the world of anime or lightening the team's mood with a steady flow of quirky memes. You can reach out to him at rohanp@ndtv.com. More
Oppo Pad 5 with ColorOS 16 Confirmed to Launch Globally on October 16
Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Portable SSDs From Samsung, SanDisk, Western Digital, and More

Related Stories

Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Power Banks
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days: Top Smartwatch Deals Starting at Rs. 999
  2. Amazon Sale 2025: Best Laptop Deals for Students from Asus, HP, and More
  3. PM Modi Announces BSNL's 'Swadeshi' 4G Network, Over 97,000 Telecom Towers
#Latest Stories
  1. Mom (2025) Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know
  2. Sumathi Valavu Now Streaming on ZEE5: Know Everything About Streaming, Plot, Cast, and More
  3. My Hero Academia: Vigilants Season 2 Now OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  4. Oppo Pad 5 with ColorOS 16 Confirmed to Launch Globally on October 16
  5. Apple Reportedly Builds a ChatGPT-Like App to Test Next-Gen Siri
  6. PM Modi Announces BSNL’s 'Swadeshi' 4G Network, Over 97,000 Telecom Towers
  7. Bird-Inspired Robot With Innovative Wing Design Achieves Self-Takeoff and Controlled Flight
  8. NASA Prepares 2025 Carruthers Mission to Explore Earth’s Hidden Hydrogen Halo
  9. Nubia Z80 Ultra Launch Timeline, Display and Camera Specifications Teased
  10. Alan Wake 2, Cocoon and Goat Simulator 3 Join PS Plus in October
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »