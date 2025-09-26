Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Bird Inspired Robot With Innovative Wing Design Achieves Self Takeoff and Controlled Flight

Bird-Inspired Robot With Innovative Wing Design Achieves Self-Takeoff and Controlled Flight

Chinese scientists develop RoboFalcon 2.0, a bird-inspired robot that takes off without assistance

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 26 September 2025 21:20 IST
Bird-Inspired Robot With Innovative Wing Design Achieves Self-Takeoff and Controlled Flight

Photo Credit: Science Advances

RoboFalcon 2.0 achieves assisted-free takeoff using bird-inspired wing mechanics

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • RoboFalcon 2.0 mimics bird wing motions
  • Robot achieves self-takeoff and low-speed flight
  • Wing system couples flapping, sweeping, folding
Advertisement

Chinese scientists unveiled RoboFalcon 2.0, a flapping-wing robot that has managed to achieve self-takeoff and low-speed flight management. It essentially tries to solve two of the major drawbacks of RoboFalcon version one that can further improve efficiency: firstly, it cannot go slow, and secondly, it requires help to take off. Its reconfigurable wings weigh 800 grams and combine within one wingbeat the motions of flapping, sweeping, and folding in a single step forward for avian-inspired robotics. This adheres to the bird-style takeoff and better pitch and roll management in the air denoted by the researchers.

RoboFalcon 2.0 Mimics Bird Wing Motions to Achieve Self-Takeoff and Stable Low-Speed Flight”

As per the study published in Science Advances, most previous bio-inspired flying robots relied on simplified one-dimensional wing motions, like those of insects or hummingbirds. Conversely, three-dimensional kinematics found in birds and bats are recreated in the RoboFalcon 2.0. Sweeping wings enhance lift and pitching momentum, as confirmed by wind tunnel and simulation results. The flexible wing application could perform assisted-free takeoffs, optimising the design's effectiveness, and further showed real-world demonstrations.

Ventral downstrokes combined with tucked upstrokes generate the necessary lift explained by the researchers, and although thrust for takeoff is much like that in natural bird flight. It is underactuated that the reconfigurable wing system assists in bounding the complexity of flight control.


RoboFalcon 2.0 proved low-speed stability and self-takeoff capability; however, it also proved some limitations, namely, no yaw control and not-so-much energy efficiency. To move forward with avian-inspired robotics and reform new approaches for research on robotic locomotion regarding stability and more efficient use of energy, future refinements have been recommended by the scientists.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: RoboFalcon, bird-inspired robot, robotics, flapping wing, Science Advances
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Flipkart Big Billion Days: Unbeatable Deals on Party Speakers, Soundbars, Earbuds, and Headphones
WhatsApp for Android Said to Be Testing Feature Which Lets Users Mute ‘Everyone’ Mentions in Group Chats
Bird-Inspired Robot With Innovative Wing Design Achieves Self-Takeoff and Controlled Flight
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 17 Pro Max vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Price, Features and More Compared
  2. iQOO 15 India Launch Timeline, Design, Key Specifications Leaked
  3. OTT Releases This Week: Two Much, Sundarakanda, Janaawar, and More
  4. OnePlus 15 Showcased in India Ahead of Global Launch Next Month
  5. Vivo Will Replace Funtouch OS with Origin OS 6 in India on This Date
  6. Amazon Sale 2025: Here Are the Top 43-Inch Smart TV Deals on Amazon
  7. Amazon Sale 2025: Here Are the Best Deals on Laptops Under Rs. 40,000
  8. Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals and Offers on Mirrorless Cameras
  9. Amazon Sale 2025: Best Smartphone Deals Under Rs 30,000
  10. Xiaomi 17 to Be Available in a New 1TB Storage Variant on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Bird-Inspired Robot With Innovative Wing Design Achieves Self-Takeoff and Controlled Flight
  2. NASA Prepares 2025 Carruthers Mission to Explore Earth’s Hidden Hydrogen Halo
  3. Nubia Z80 Ultra Launch Timeline, Display and Camera Specifications Teased
  4. Alan Wake 2, Cocoon and Goat Simulator 3 Join PS Plus in October
  5. iQOO 15 India Launch Timeline, Design, Key Specifications Leaked
  6. Xiaomi 17 to Be Available in New 1TB Storage Variant on October 5: Price, Features
  7. Poco F8 Ultra Key Specifications Including Battery, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chipset Leaked
  8. Oppo Find X9 Listed on BIS Website, Could Launch in India Soon
  9. Adobe Integrates Gemini Nano Banana Image Model Into Firefly App
  10. Google Upgrades Gemini 2.5 Flash With Improved Image Understanding and Better Formatting
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »