Apple Reportedly Builds a ChatGPT-Like App to Test Next-Gen Siri

Apple has developed a ChatGPT-like application to test out the next-generation Siri.

Written by Rohan Pal | Updated: 27 September 2025 14:48 IST
Apple Reportedly Builds a ChatGPT-Like App to Test Next-Gen Siri
Highlights
  • Apple has reportedly developed a ChatGPT-like app to revamp Siri
  • The app will test the generative AI features of Siri
  • The new Siri is expected to debut in 2026
Apple is reportedly working on a new ChatGPT-like application to help test and prepare the much-awaited overhaul of Siri. The app is codenamed Veritas and is meant for internal usage to test the AI features of the next-generation Siri, help the team to iron out the bugs, and make it ready for the anticipated launch next year. As per the latest report, the new internal tool is helping Apple's AI division to simulate real-world interactions before rolling out major updates next year.

Apple Test Next-Gen Siri with a ChatGPT-like App

As per a report by Bloomberg, the new application is codenamed Veritas, which means truth in Latin. The report further highlights that the application is meant for internal use and the company has no plans to launch it to the public. The report further mentions that the application will help Apple's AI division to test out the next-generation Siri more efficiently.

The report further highlighted that the application resembles most chatbots available in the market. The app helps users to manage multiple chats, follow up with queries, and more. Apple engineers are reportedly using feedback loops from these tests to refine prompt strategies, response generation layers, and error-handling logic.

The app is reportedly designed to test the revamped underlying system, codenamed Linwood. This is the same system that Apple has built to power the new Siri. The report further mentions that the software relies heavily on large language models and combines work from Apple's own Foundation Models team with a third-party model.

Next-Gen Siri Slated for Early 2026 Launch

The report further mentions that the Cupertino-based giant is planning to introduce an upgraded version of Siri by March 2026 after multiple delays. The company was originally reported to debut the next-generation Siri with the rollout of iOS 18, but faced problems.

The company is also planning to visually redesign its personal voice assistant for the end of next year. Moreover, the report further adds that Apple is reportedly working on a range of AI-powered smart home devices, bringing new AI features to its existing lineup, and adding more AI features to its web search.

Interestingly, Apple is in a tight corner when it comes to AI. The company is falling behind its competitors, Google and Samsung, in the AI race. The company has made multiple attempts to set its foot in delivering AI to its customers. The brand held talks with OpenAI, held advanced negotiations with Anthropic's Claude, and even ramped up discussions with Google to use a custom version of Gemini on its devices.

PM Modi Announces BSNL’s 'Swadeshi' 4G Network, Over 97,000 Telecom Towers

Apple Reportedly Builds a ChatGPT-Like App to Test Next-Gen Siri
