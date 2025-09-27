Technology News
English Edition

NASA’s Astrobee Robots Gain New Capabilities via Arkisys Partnership

NASA teams with Arkisys to sustain Astrobee robots aboard ISS for future exploration goals.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 27 September 2025 20:00 IST
NASA’s Astrobee Robots Gain New Capabilities via Arkisys Partnership

Photo Credit: NASA

NASA’s Astrobee robots aboard the ISS support future space exploration and maintenance.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • NASA partners with Arkisys for Astrobee robots aboard ISS
  • Robots to assist future missions on the Moon and Mars
  • Three cube-shaped robots aid astronauts in space tasks
Advertisement

NASA is enhancing its Astrobee mission through a strategic partnership with Arkisys, Inc., of Los Alamitos, California. On the basis of the Space Act Agreement, the company has been awarded a reimbursable to sustain the robotic platform aboard the International Space Station (ISS). As the agency plans astronaut missions back to the Moon, robotic systems such as Astrobee are expected to play a remarkable role in taking over routine maintenance and supporting spacecraft at the Moon and Mars, curbing the need for continuous human involvement.

Astrobee Robots Mark Milestones as NASA Expands Robotic Role in Space Exploration

According to NASA reports, Arkisys was chosen earlier this year following a call for partnership proposals. The selection will ensure the robotic platform remains active while allowing researchers to continue testing technologies in the microgravity conditions of the ISS. While developing Astrobee's success in monitoring systems and enhancing alerts, this collaboration benefits the mission's value to industry and academia.

In 2018, the Astrobee robots were first sent to the International Space Station (ISS); moreover, it has already embraced several important goals. These free-flying helpers support astronauts by monitoring spacecraft systems, running safety tests, and conducting experiments. Their work gives an idea of how robots can make space missions more efficient.

The Astrobee system – three cube-shaped robots, Bumble, Honey, and Queen, along with software and a docking station for recharging. On the basis of NASA's perception of this project is a step toward robotic technologies that can adhere to longer missions and keep spacecraft functioning far from Earth.

The ISS has supported human presence in low Earth orbit for almost 25 years and acted as a catalyst for research and innovation. Such progress not only benefits today's science but also builds the foundation for future missions to the Moon and, later, Mars, denoted by experts.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: NASA, Astrobee robots, Arkisys, International Space Station, space robotics
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
How Health Insurance Apps Are Changing the Way Indians Manage Policies
Mom (2025) Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know

Related Stories

NASA’s Astrobee Robots Gain New Capabilities via Arkisys Partnership
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days: Top Smartwatch Deals Starting at Rs. 999
  2. Amazon Sale 2025: Best Laptop Deals for Students from Asus, HP, and More
  3. Mom (2025) Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know
  4. Sumathi Valavu Now Streaming on ZEE5: Know Everything About Streaming, Plot, and More
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA’s Astrobee Robots Gain New Capabilities via Arkisys Partnership
  2. Mom (2025) Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know
  3. Sumathi Valavu Now Streaming on ZEE5: Know Everything About Streaming, Plot, Cast, and More
  4. My Hero Academia: Vigilants Season 2 Now OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  5. Oppo Pad 5 with ColorOS 16 Confirmed to Launch Globally on October 16
  6. Apple Reportedly Builds a ChatGPT-Like App to Test Next-Gen Siri
  7. PM Modi Announces BSNL’s 'Swadeshi' 4G Network, Over 97,000 Telecom Towers
  8. Bird-Inspired Robot With Innovative Wing Design Achieves Self-Takeoff and Controlled Flight
  9. NASA Prepares 2025 Carruthers Mission to Explore Earth’s Hidden Hydrogen Halo
  10. Nubia Z80 Ultra Launch Timeline, Display and Camera Specifications Teased
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »