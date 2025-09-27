NASA’s Astrobee Robots Gain New Capabilities via Arkisys Partnership

NASA is enhancing its Astrobee mission through a strategic partnership with Arkisys, Inc., of Los Alamitos, California. On the basis of the Space Act Agreement, the company has been awarded a reimbursable to sustain the robotic platform aboard the International Space Station (ISS). As the agency plans astronaut missions back to the Moon, robotic systems such as Astrobee are expected to play a remarkable role in taking over routine maintenance and supporting spacecraft at the Moon and Mars, curbing the need for continuous human involvement.

Astrobee Robots Mark Milestones as NASA Expands Robotic Role in Space Exploration

According to NASA reports, Arkisys was chosen earlier this year following a call for partnership proposals. The selection will ensure the robotic platform remains active while allowing researchers to continue testing technologies in the microgravity conditions of the ISS. While developing Astrobee's success in monitoring systems and enhancing alerts, this collaboration benefits the mission's value to industry and academia.

In 2018, the Astrobee robots were first sent to the International Space Station (ISS); moreover, it has already embraced several important goals. These free-flying helpers support astronauts by monitoring spacecraft systems, running safety tests, and conducting experiments. Their work gives an idea of how robots can make space missions more efficient.

The Astrobee system – three cube-shaped robots, Bumble, Honey, and Queen, along with software and a docking station for recharging. On the basis of NASA's perception of this project is a step toward robotic technologies that can adhere to longer missions and keep spacecraft functioning far from Earth.

The ISS has supported human presence in low Earth orbit for almost 25 years and acted as a catalyst for research and innovation. Such progress not only benefits today's science but also builds the foundation for future missions to the Moon and, later, Mars, denoted by experts.