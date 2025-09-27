Technology News
Oppo Pad 5 with ColorOS 16 Confirmed to Launch Globally on October 16

Oppo has confirmed the official launch of Pad 5 for next month.

Written by Rohan Pal | Updated: 27 September 2025 16:36 IST
Oppo Pad 5 with ColorOS 16 Confirmed to Launch Globally on October 16

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Oppo

The Oppo Pad 5 is reported to be powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 9400+ chipset.

Highlights
  • Oppo Pad 5 is confirmed to launch next month
  • The latest tablet will come equipped with ColorOS 16
  • The device is reported to pack a 12.1-inch 3K+ LCD display
Oppo has confirmed the launch of its next-generation tablet for next month. The brand has revealed that it will launch the Oppo Pad 5 globally on October 16. The latest tablet from the company is expected to coincide with the launch of the Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro in China. The company has also shared a teaser video that shows the front panel of the device. The tablet has been subjected to various leaks and rumours that give us some information about its potential features and specifications.

Oppo Pad 5 Global Launch Confirmed

Oppo has officially confirmed that the tablet will launch on October 16 for the global market. The launch also aligns with the unveiling of its next-generation flagship Find X9 series, which includes Find X9 and Find X9 Pro. The company revealed this information on its official handle on the Chinese social media platform Weibo.

The company has also confirmed that the tablet will run on ColorOS 16, which is based on the Android 16 operating system. Interestingly, the brand has also shared a teaser video of the upcoming device, which reveals its front panel and key features of the ColorOS 16. The video shows elements like multi-screen support, fast switching between apps, and multi-gesture support.

Oppo Pad 5 Specifications (Expected)

The latest tablet from the brand was recently spotted on Geekbench, revealing key features. The listing revealed that the tablet runs on the Android 16 operating system and features 12GB of RAM. The listing also reveals that the tablet is powered by an octa-core processor, which is reported to be none other than MediaTek Dimensity 9400+. The listing also revealed that the model scored 2,673 points and 7,839 points in the single-core and multi-core benchmark tests, respectively.

The tablet is also reported to feature a large 12.1-inch 3K+ LCD display, and it might offer a 144Hz screen refresh rate. The device is also reported to be available in Grey, Purple, and Silver colour options. Moreover, the Oppo Pad 5 could be available with 8GB/12GB/16GB RAM and 128GB/256GB/512GB storage.

The upcoming tablet is expected to feature an 8-megapixel rear camera. The tablet is also reported to feature a 10,300mAh battery. It is likely to support 67W of wired charging. The tablet is also reported to be one of the lightest tablets in the segment, with just 579grams of weight.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News.

Further reading: Oppo Pad 5, Oppo Pad 5 Features, Oppo Pad 5 Launch, Oppo Pad 5 Specifications
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal is the Assistant Editor at Gadgets360.
