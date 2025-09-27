Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Flipkart Big Billion Days: Top Smartwatch Deals Starting at Rs. 999

Flipkart Big Billion Days: Top Smartwatch Deals Starting at Rs. 999

By Sponsored Content | Updated: 27 September 2025 13:05 IST
Flipkart Big Billion Days: Top Smartwatch Deals Starting at Rs. 999
Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google

Smartwatches have become essential for fitness tracking, staying connected, and managing daily tasks. Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale is offering some never-before pricing on popular smartwatches that won't be heavy on your wallet.

Whether you're looking for a budget-friendly option or want premium features at a discounted price, this sale has something for everyone. Here are the best smartwatch deals you should consider before they're gone.

 

Best Smartwatches

Display

Regular Price

Sale Price

BBD Sale Price

Redmi Watch Move

1.85 Premium AMOLED

₹1999

₹1,799

₹1,699

GOBOULT Drift+

475 Nits Bright HD

₹1299

₹1,099

₹999

Noise Icon 2

1.8" LCD display

₹1399

₹1,099

₹999

boAt Storm Call 3

1.83" HD Display

₹1,399

₹1,299

From ₹1,099

Fire-Boltt Rise

1.85" Capacitive touch screen

₹1,399

₹1,399

₹1,099

Huawei Band 10

AMOLED Display

₹3,999

₹3,999

From ₹3,299

 

Redmi Watch Move - Best Value Premium Features 

MRP ₹1,999 | BBD Price ₹1,699

The Redmi Watch Move packs impressive features for its price range. You get a crisp 1.85-inch AMOLED display that stays bright and clear even in sunlight. The 14-day battery life means you can wear it for two weeks without worrying about charging. The dual-core processor keeps everything running smoothly, whether you're checking notifications or tracking workouts. Fitness tracking is accurate and reliable, making it perfect for those serious about health monitoring.

—------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

GoBoult Drift+ - Bright Display Champion 

MRP ₹1,299 | BBD Price ₹999

What sets the GOBOULT Drift+ apart is its super bright 500-nits display. This means you can easily read the screen outdoors, even on sunny days when other smartwatches become hard to see. The 1.85-inch HD screen looks sharp and vibrant. Bluetooth calling works well for taking calls directly from your wrist, and you get over 150 watch faces to match your style. At ₹999, this is hard to beat for the features you get.

—------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Noise Icon 2 - Bestseller with Proven Track Record 

MRP ₹1,399 | BBD Price ₹999

The Noise Icon 2 has earned its reputation as a bestseller with over 8 lakh customers rating it above 4 stars. That's serious social proof for a smartwatch at this price. Bluetooth calling works reliably, and the AI voice assistance makes it easy to control without touching the screen. The Noise Health Suite offers comprehensive health monitoring features. When this many people love a product, there's usually a good reason why.

—------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

boAt Storm Call 3 - Navigation and Customization Leader  

MRP ₹1,299 | BBD Price From ₹1,099

The boAt Storm Call 3 stands out with its turn-by-turn navigation feature - perfect for cyclists, runners, or anyone who needs directions on their wrist. The Watch Face Studio lets you create custom watch faces, giving you unlimited personalization options. The 1.83-inch stunning HD display is slightly larger than most competitors, making everything easier to read. The QR Tray feature adds convenience for quick payments and sharing information.

—------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fire-Boltt Rise - Premium Build Quality 

MRP ₹1,399 | BBD Price ₹1,099

The Fire-Boltt Rise feels more expensive than its price tag suggests. The metal body gives it a premium look and makes it durable for daily wear. The rotating crown adds a nice touch and makes navigation easier. With 123 sports modes, it covers almost every activity you can think of. The 1.85-inch display is bright and clear, while Bluetooth calling lets you take calls without reaching for your phone. Great choice if you want something that looks and feels premium.

—------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Huawei Band 10 - Advanced Health Tracking 

MRP ₹3,999 | BBD Price From ₹3,299

Huawei's Band 10 is the most advanced option in this list. The AI fitness monitoring learns your habits and gives personalized insights. Sleep tracking is detailed and helpful for improving your sleep quality. The Emotional Wellbeing Assistant is a unique feature that helps monitor stress levels. Despite all these smart features, the battery still lasts 14 days. Fast charging means you're never without your watch for long. Perfect for health conscious users who want the latest technology.

—------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Why These Deals Matter

Big Billion Days brings genuine savings on smartwatches that are actually worth buying. These aren't outdated models being cleared out, they're the latest smartwatches with real discounts. Whether you need basic fitness tracking or advanced health monitoring, there's an option here that fits your needs and budget.

Don't wait too long to decide. Popular models tend to sell out quickly during these sales, and prices like these won't stick around forever.

Check out all smartwatch deals on Flipkart Big Billion Days.


 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Amazon Sale 2025: Best Laptop Deals for Students from Asus, HP, Dell, Apple, and More

Related Stories

Flipkart Big Billion Days: Top Smartwatch Deals Starting at Rs. 999
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Sale 2025: Here Are the Top 43-Inch Smart TV Deals on Amazon
  2. Sony Bravia Theatre System 6 Review
  3. Nubia Z80 Ultra Will to Launch in October With This Flagship Chipset
#Latest Stories
  1. PM Modi Announces BSNL’s 'Swadeshi' 4G Network, Over 97,000 Telecom Towers
  2. Bird-Inspired Robot With Innovative Wing Design Achieves Self-Takeoff and Controlled Flight
  3. NASA Prepares 2025 Carruthers Mission to Explore Earth’s Hidden Hydrogen Halo
  4. Nubia Z80 Ultra Launch Timeline, Display and Camera Specifications Teased
  5. Alan Wake 2, Cocoon and Goat Simulator 3 Join PS Plus in October
  6. iQOO 15 India Launch Timeline, Design, Key Specifications Leaked
  7. Xiaomi 17 to Be Available in New 1TB Storage Variant on October 5: Price, Features
  8. Poco F8 Ultra Key Specifications Including Battery, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chipset Leaked
  9. Oppo Find X9 Listed on BIS Website, Could Launch in India Soon
  10. Adobe Integrates Gemini Nano Banana Image Model Into Firefly App
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »