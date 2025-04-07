Technology News
Lyrid Meteor Shower 2025 Peaks April 22 With Fireballs and Clear Skies Expected

With clear skies and a crescent moon, this year’s Lyrids promise a strong, short-lived meteor display.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 7 April 2025 20:51 IST
Lyrid Meteor Shower 2025 Peaks April 22 With Fireballs and Clear Skies Expected

Photo Credit: Pexels/Vittorio Staffolani

The Lyrid meteor shower is set to return on April 22, marking the first major meteor display in months

  • Lyrid meteor shower 2025 peaks before dawn on April 22
  • Best Lyrid viewing in dark skies before sunrise, low moonlight
  • Lyrid meteor shower may include bright fireballs this year
One of the year's earliest meteor showers is almost here. The Lyrids are expected to peak just before sunrise on Tuesday, April 22. Skywatchers in areas with little light pollution could be treated to a clear view. The moon will be a thin crescent that morning. That means darker skies and better chances to spot the fast-moving meteors. The peak window is short. Early risers will stand the best chance of catching the action.

Western Regions May Have Better Timing

As per the International Meteor Organisation's 2025 schedule, the peak is predicted at around 1:30 PM UTC (7:30 PM IST). This time would favour locations like Hawaii, where it'll still be dark. Meteor showers aren't always exact and predictable. Bursts from previous years have come up early or late. Observers in western states might get lucky if the peak shifts.

Best Viewing Hours Before Sunrise

The meteors will seem to come from the Lyra constellation. It comes from the direction of the star Vega if we are being more specific. That part of the sky will be higher up before morning and Activity usually builds after midnight and grows stronger as the sky begins to brighten. On a steady night, in every hour, several meteors can be seen . They burn quickly and they appear bright and move at high speed. Those watching from remote areas will have clearer views.

Sudden Outbursts Remain Possible

The Lyrids have a very long history. Ancient records from East Asia noted strong storms. One in 1803 took over the skies over Virginia lighting them up. If we have to take a look at something more recent, in 1982, hundreds of meteors were reported in just a few minutes. The exact cause wasn't confirmed and took observers by surprise. 

 

