Technology News
English Edition

Mom (2025) Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know

Mom (2025) is a suspenseful psychological thriller about Meredith, a mother struggling with postnatal depression and terrifying visions that threaten her family.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 27 September 2025 17:19 IST
Mom (2025) Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Prime Video

Watch Mom (2025) on Prime Video India. A thriller on postnatal fear. Trailer, cast, plot & IMDb rating

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Gripping psychological thriller exploring postnatal depression and family
  • Stellar performances by Emily Blunt and John Krasinski with a talented
  • Haunting cinematography, eerie score, and expert editing
Advertisement

Mom (2025), directed by Adam O'Brien, is now officialy on the popular OTT platform, Prime Video. The latest movie talks about battling postnatal depression and increasingly isolated of the main protagonist, Meredith. The story revolved around a woman who is haunted by frightening visions that extend beyond mere deja vu, which threaten to foretell her future doom while she copes with suspicions brought on by misconnections from both herself and her estranged husband. Mom gets in the trenches of parenthood, mental health and family dynamics, deepening a creepy and emotional story that will send shivers down your spine from the get-go to the final scene.

When & Where to Watch

Mom (2025) is streaming on Amazon Prime Video in India. Viewers need to have active subscription in order to watch the latest movie. 

Trailer & Plot

There's a sinister touch to Meredith that cuts through the throwback whodunit nature, as her visions become more disturbing in the official trailer. It charts the aftermath of her battle with postnatal depression, the strain in her marriage and the darkness that appears to be falling on her family. And as her anxieties mount, she loses track of where dreams end and reality begins in a final blowout that not only threatens to tip her own sanity but everyone around her.

Cast & Crew

Focusing on Meredith as the mother, and John Krasinski (A Quiet Place) as her husband, Mom is helmed by Adam O'Brien and also boasts an ensemble of talented co-stars that includes Sarah Paulson and Willem Dafoe. The film also includes gripping cinematography from Roger Deakins.

Reception

Mom (2025) has already received good credit for its gripping drama and the performance of the lead protagonist. It has an IMDb score of 7.1, and reviewers have lauded its chilling atmosphere as well as depth of feeling.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: psychological thriller, OTT, PRIMEVIDEO
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
How Health Insurance Apps Are Changing the Way Indians Manage Policies
H-1B Visa Fee Row: From Nvidia to OpenAI, How Are Silicon Valley Leaders Reacting to Trump’s New Rule

Related Stories

Mom (2025) Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days: Top Smartwatch Deals Starting at Rs. 999
  2. Sony Bravia Theatre System 6 Review
  3. Nubia Z80 Ultra Will to Launch in October With This Flagship Chipset
  4. Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals and Offers on Mirrorless Cameras
#Latest Stories
  1. Mom (2025) Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know
  2. Sumathi Valavu Now Streaming on ZEE5: Know Everything About Streaming, Plot, Cast, and More
  3. My Hero Academia: Vigilants Season 2 Now OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  4. Oppo Pad 5 with ColorOS 16 Confirmed to Launch Globally on October 16
  5. Apple Reportedly Builds a ChatGPT-Like App to Test Next-Gen Siri
  6. PM Modi Announces BSNL’s 'Swadeshi' 4G Network, Over 97,000 Telecom Towers
  7. Bird-Inspired Robot With Innovative Wing Design Achieves Self-Takeoff and Controlled Flight
  8. NASA Prepares 2025 Carruthers Mission to Explore Earth’s Hidden Hydrogen Halo
  9. Nubia Z80 Ultra Launch Timeline, Display and Camera Specifications Teased
  10. Alan Wake 2, Cocoon and Goat Simulator 3 Join PS Plus in October
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »