Mom (2025) Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know

Mom (2025), directed by Adam O'Brien, is now officialy on the popular OTT platform, Prime Video. The latest movie talks about battling postnatal depression and increasingly isolated of the main protagonist, Meredith. The story revolved around a woman who is haunted by frightening visions that extend beyond mere deja vu, which threaten to foretell her future doom while she copes with suspicions brought on by misconnections from both herself and her estranged husband. Mom gets in the trenches of parenthood, mental health and family dynamics, deepening a creepy and emotional story that will send shivers down your spine from the get-go to the final scene.

When & Where to Watch

Mom (2025) is streaming on Amazon Prime Video in India. Viewers need to have active subscription in order to watch the latest movie.

Trailer & Plot

There's a sinister touch to Meredith that cuts through the throwback whodunit nature, as her visions become more disturbing in the official trailer. It charts the aftermath of her battle with postnatal depression, the strain in her marriage and the darkness that appears to be falling on her family. And as her anxieties mount, she loses track of where dreams end and reality begins in a final blowout that not only threatens to tip her own sanity but everyone around her.

Cast & Crew

Focusing on Meredith as the mother, and John Krasinski (A Quiet Place) as her husband, Mom is helmed by Adam O'Brien and also boasts an ensemble of talented co-stars that includes Sarah Paulson and Willem Dafoe. The film also includes gripping cinematography from Roger Deakins.

Reception

Mom (2025) has already received good credit for its gripping drama and the performance of the lead protagonist. It has an IMDb score of 7.1, and reviewers have lauded its chilling atmosphere as well as depth of feeling.