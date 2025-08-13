Google Search added a new feature on Tuesday that allows users to select publications as their preferred source. The feature enables users to see news and articles from their favourite or go-to publishers more frequently. At Gadgets 360, we have been bringing you the latest news and information about a wide range of consumer tech devices, the latest rundown on new and upcoming games, and breaking down cutting-edge technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity. If you'd like to add Gadgets 360 as your preferred source for all tech news, this is how you can do so.

How to Add Gadgets 360 as Your Preferred Source in Google Search

Since 2012, Gadgets 360 has been dedicated towards bringing readers the up-to-date information around technology, including leaks, launches, and reviews of smartphones, laptops, earphones, smartwatches, and more; device comparisons and analysis; latest tech trends, new features in popular apps, and how-to's; and breaking down complex technologies such as AI, crypto, cybersecurity, and fediverse.

Over the years, we have also expanded our footprint beyond the traditional website, with readers reaching us across our social media pages on Facebook, Instagram, and X, as well as through YouTube videos and our latest bite-sized tech news app, Gadgets 360 Turbo. And now, you can also set us as your preferred source to ensure you never miss any major news or updates in tech.

Notably, the "Preferred sources in Google Search" is a new feature aimed at letting users select the publications they prefer and see more posts from them in the Top Stories widget, as well as a dedicated "From your sources" section on the search results page. Users will also see posts from other sources, and can manage their preferred sources at any given time. To set Gadgets 360 as your preferred source, just follow these simple steps.

Go to Google Search on either your mobile or desktop, and search for a topic that's currently in the news to see the Top Stories section. For us, the “Google Pixel 10 Series” keyword worked. Next to the Top Stories widget, a new stacked square icon with a star at the centre should be visible. Tap on it. Type Gadgets 360 to see it appear in the list. Select it. Alternatively, you can also just click this link to automatically add Gadgets 360 as your preferred source.

That's it. You can now refresh your list, and you should see more news stories from us.