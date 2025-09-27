Technology News
Sumathi Valavu Now Streaming on ZEE5: Know Everything About Streaming, Plot, Cast, and More

Directed by Vishnu Sasi Shankar, Sumathi Valavu is a Malayam horror movie that is set to release digitally soon. It stars Arjun Ashokan in the lead role.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 27 September 2025 17:15 IST
Sumathi Valavu is a Malayalam horror-comedy about a haunted Kerala curve cursed by a tragic murder

Highlights
  • Sumathi Valavu is a Malayalam horror movie
  • The film stars Arjun Ashokan, Malavika Manoj, Lal, and more
  • Streaming from Sept 26th, 2025, only on Zee5
Written by Abhilash Pillai, Sumathi Valavu is a Malayalam horror comedy movie that is now ready to make its way to the OTT platform. The movie is inspired by a real-life incident of a haunted curve in Kerala, where it is believed that a pregnant woman was murdered in the 1950s. Since then, the mystery has been prevalent as supernatural activities and events have been witnessed. This movie is a perfect blend of horror, humor, and a bit of comedy.

When and Where to Watch Sumathi Valavu

Sumathi Valavu is now streaming on Zee 5. Viewers will require an active subscription to stream it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Sumathi Valavu

Directed by Vishnu Sasi Shankar, Sumathi Valavu is set in the 1990s in a village in Kerala. It has been believed that a pregnant woman named Sumathi was murdered during the 1950s, after which the location became haunted. The movie revolves around her spirit creating horrifying events, and the people's encounters with the supernatural events. However, as the characters begin to connect with the location, the mystery unfolds. The movie has horror and, equally, a pinch of comedy to make it a complete entertainer.

Cast and Crew of Sumathi Valavu

Sumathi Valavu features Malavika Manoj, Lal, Arjun Ashokan, Abhilash Pillai, Akhila Bhargavan, Jean Paul Lal, and more. The movie has been written by Abhilash Pillai, while the direction has been done by Vishnu Sasi Shankar. The music composer of the film is Ranjin Raj.

Reception of Sumathi Valavu

The movie was theatrically released on Aug 1st, 2025, where it received an outstanding response from the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of the movie is 7.8/10.

 

Further reading: horror, OTT, ZEE5
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days: Top Smartwatch Deals Starting at Rs. 999
  2. Sony Bravia Theatre System 6 Review
  3. Nubia Z80 Ultra Will to Launch in October With This Flagship Chipset
  4. Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals and Offers on Mirrorless Cameras
#Latest Stories
  1. Mom (2025) Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know
  2. Sumathi Valavu Now Streaming on ZEE5: Know Everything About Streaming, Plot, Cast, and More
  3. My Hero Academia: Vigilants Season 2 Now OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  4. Oppo Pad 5 with ColorOS 16 Confirmed to Launch Globally on October 16
  5. Apple Reportedly Builds a ChatGPT-Like App to Test Next-Gen Siri
  6. PM Modi Announces BSNL’s 'Swadeshi' 4G Network, Over 97,000 Telecom Towers
  7. Bird-Inspired Robot With Innovative Wing Design Achieves Self-Takeoff and Controlled Flight
  8. NASA Prepares 2025 Carruthers Mission to Explore Earth’s Hidden Hydrogen Halo
  9. Nubia Z80 Ultra Launch Timeline, Display and Camera Specifications Teased
  10. Alan Wake 2, Cocoon and Goat Simulator 3 Join PS Plus in October
