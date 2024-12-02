Technology News
Understanding Blood Types: Rare Groups Beyond ABO and Rh Factor Explained

Explore the complexities of blood types, including rare groups, and why diverse blood donations are essential.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 2 December 2024 16:00 IST
Understanding Blood Types: Rare Groups Beyond ABO and Rh Factor Explained

Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/InvictaHOG

Diagram of ABO blood groups and the IgM antibodies present in each.

Highlights
  • Blood types go beyond ABO and Rh, with over 47 recognised systems
  • Rare types like Bombay phenotype complicate transfusions
  • Diverse donors are vital for rare blood type compatibility
Blood types, a critical factor in transfusion medicine, have been studied extensively since the early 20th century. The ABO blood group system, established by Austrian immunologist Dr. Karl Landsteiner in 1901, introduced the understanding of four main blood types: A, B, AB, and O. These discoveries, which earned Landsteiner the 1930 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine, revolutionised the practice of blood transfusions. However, according to recent findings and expert input, it has been revealed that the complexity of blood types extends far beyond the ABO system and Rh factor classification.

The Basics of Blood Typing

According to studies, blood types are defined by antigens — proteins and sugars present on the surface of red blood cells. Dr. Emily Coberly, Divisional Chief Medical Officer at the American Red Cross, told Live Science that the ABO system is pivotal in transfusion compatibility. Individuals produce antibodies against antigens not present in their own blood type, leading to immune reactions if mismatched blood is transfused. The Rh factor, another major antigen, determines whether blood is classified as positive or negative. These components combine to create the eight primary blood groups.

Emergence of Rare Blood Types

Beyond the ABO and Rh classifications, more than 350 other antigens have been identified on red blood cells. The International Society of Blood Transfusion currently recognises 47 blood group systems, with additional discoveries continually expanding this number. Rare blood types, such as the McLeod phenotype and Bombay phenotype, arise from unique antigen combinations. These rare types can complicate transfusions for individuals with specific conditions like sickle cell disease, which predominantly affects African and Hispanic populations.

The Need for a Diverse Donor Pool

As per reports, maintaining a diverse blood donor base is essential. Coberly, in a statement, has stressed the importance of matching blood more closely for patients with rare blood types, ensuring safe and effective treatments. As per reports, researchers are also exploring innovations to create universal donor blood by modifying red blood cells or engineering them from scratch, aiming to overcome compatibility challenges.

 

Further reading: Blood types, ABO system, Rh factor, rare blood groups, transfusion medicine, Bombay phenotype, diverse donors
Understanding Blood Types: Rare Groups Beyond ABO and Rh Factor Explained
