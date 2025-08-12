Technology News
English Edition

Habitable Zone Explained: The ‘Goldilocks Zone’ Where Life-Friendly Planets May Exist

The habitable zone is where planets can sustain liquid water — and possibly life.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 12 August 2025 22:45 IST
Habitable Zone Explained: The ‘Goldilocks Zone’ Where Life-Friendly Planets May Exist

Photo Credit: NASA

Earth lies in the Sun’s “Goldilocks zone”, enabling water to remain liquid

Highlights
  • The habitable zone is where a planet’s surface can sustain liquid water
  • Distance varies by a star’s size and heat, influencing a planet’s climate
  • Rocky planets in habitable zones are prime life-detection targets
Advertisement

The 'habitable zone', also known as the 'Goldilocks zone', is the area around a star where conditions are just right for liquid water to exist on a rocky planet. It's not too hot, not too cold. It is also key in the hunt for alien life, given that water is deemed necessary for life as we know it to evolve. This belt serves as a cosy home for our oceans, rivulets, and lakes in liquid form, thanks to Earth's placement within this zone. The discovery of other planets that orbit in this habitable zone, particularly ones that are made out of rock, is currently a high priority across the planet-searching community.

NASA Explains the Goldilocks Zone: Where Planets Can Sustain Liquid Water and Life

As per NASA explanations, if Earth were shifted higher and closer in the solar system where Mercury is, surface water would start to evaporate, eventually boiling away into a steam-heavy atmosphere. If we took the Earth out to Pluto, by contrast, a permanent deep freeze would turn oceans and much of the atmosphere solid. This zone lies at the not-too-cold, not-too-hot region around a star where it receives enough stellar energy to keep water in its liquid state without causing it all to evaporate in endless heat or freeze into unyielding ice — a width that extends outward or inward depending on the size and heat output of the star.

Goldilocks Zones: Actually, this is more commonly known as a Habitable Zone. And, of course, where exactly that is depends on what kind of star you mean — cool, low-luminosity stars live much closer to the Sun and at lower temperatures; hot, high-luminosity stars shove that zone way out. A team of scientists is on the hunt for authentic exoplanets in this region.

Water is important for life on Earth and natural cosmetics. Subglacial systems influence climate and geological processes. Water signatures are important atmospheric features for exoplanet-watchers, influencing habitable assessment.

In the future, missions will search for exoplanet atmospheres and examine “biosignature” and biosphere signatures — possibly from plants — to see if life exists on habitable worlds.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: habitable zone, Goldilocks zone, exoplanets, liquid water, space exploration
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Hubble Delivers Best View Yet of Rare Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Racing Through Solar System
Twisted Jet Confirms Most Extreme Binary Black Hole System in the Universe

Related Stories

Habitable Zone Explained: The ‘Goldilocks Zone’ Where Life-Friendly Planets May Exist
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V60 With 50-Megapixel Telephoto Camera Debuts in India at This Price
  2. Check Deals on Smartphones During Flipkart Independence Day Sale 2025
  3. Vu Launches Glo QLED TV 2025 (Dolby Edition) in India With These Features
  4. Realme P4 Series Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch on August 20
  5. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Price, Design, and Key Specifications Leaked
  6. Redmi Note 15 Pro Series Confirmed to Launch in China This Month
#Latest Stories
  1. Singapore Researchers Build Maple Seed Drone with Record 26-Minute Flight
  2. NASA’s Curiosity Rover Spots Ancient Coral-Like Rock on Mars
  3. Habitable Zone Explained: The ‘Goldilocks Zone’ Where Life-Friendly Planets May Exist
  4. Robot 'Wavy Dave' Fools Crabs, Gets Attacked in Mating Claw Contest
  5. One Piece Season 2 Teaser Out: Know When and Where to Watch Season 2 Online
  6. Oh Enthan Baby Now Streaming on Netflix: What You Need to Know
  7. Drop Now Streaming on JioHotstar: What You Need to Know About This Gripping Mystery Thriller
  8. Loventure Now Streaming on JioHotstar: What You Need to Know About India’s Bold New Romance Reality Show
  9. Sony ULT Tower 9, ULT Tower 9AC, ULT Field 5, ULT Field 3 and ULTMIC1 Launched in India
  10. TecSox Omega TWS Earbuds With Up to 30 Hours Playback Time Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »