OnePlus 13R is getting a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature as well as several improvements with the latest OxygenOS update. Announced on Saturday, the new software update adds the AI-powered live translation feature to the device with support for face-to-face translations and headphones compatibility. The new update has already been pushed to a small number of users, and a wider rollout will occur within the next few days, the company said. Notably, the OnePlus 13R was launched alongside the OnePlus 13 last month.

OnePlus 13R Is Getting New Features

In a community post, the smartphone brand announced a new software update for the OnePlus 13R. The latest update with push OxygenOS to version 5.0.0.406 and will integrate the January 2025 Android security patch, add new features and improve system stability and performance. The update is being rolled out globally.

The biggest addition with the update is the AI-powered live translation feature. This feature allows users to translate speech in real time by showing text-based and audio translations. Alongside live translation, OnePlus is also rolling out the face-to-face translation feature. It is aimed at when two people are conversing with each other. The feature shows the translation of each speaker in a split view on the screen.

Users can also hear the translated speech using headphones, with the smartphone's speaker playing the translation of one language, while the other translation is played on the headphones. The company said select headphones will also allow users to start translation by tapping on the paired audio device.

Apart from this, the latest OxygenOS update also improves camera performance and stability, as well as the stability of third-party camera apps. It also improves the stability of Wi-Fi connections and communication stability.

In case Indian users find bugs or glitches in the new update, they can submit a report by opening Google Dialer and typing *#800#. This will open a menu that will allow them to submit bugs. Notably, this method is currently only available in India, and will not work for those residing in other regions.