Roman-Era Cemetery in Cambridgeshire Reveals Rare Gypsum Burial and Artefacts

A Roman-era cemetery in Cambridgeshire reveals a rare gypsum burial alongside diverse graves and grave goods.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 24 January 2025 15:00 IST
Photo Credit: Headland Archaeology

Uncovered a Roman-era cemetery containing a unique burial involving liquid gypsum

Highlights
  • Rare Roman gypsum burial uncovered in rural Cambridgeshire
  • Cemetery includes diverse graves and unique grave goods
  • Burial reveals elite status with gypsum transported from 50 km away
Archaeologists in Cambridgeshire have uncovered a Roman-era cemetery containing a unique burial involving liquid gypsum. The central grave, believed to belong to a high-status individual, was found encased in a stone coffin with gypsum poured around the body. This practice, though documented in Roman times, remains poorly understood. The gypsum, which often preserved organic materials like burial shrouds, revealed impressions of fabric from the individual's clothing, providing rare insights into Roman burial customs.

Gypsum Burial and Surrounding Graves

According to Headland Archaeology, this burial type, more commonly associated with Roman urban centres, is an unusual find in rural locations. The gypsum used was carved and transported from a quarry approximately 50 kilometres away, suggesting significant expense and effort, indicative of the deceased's elite status. Jessica Lowther, a community archaeologist with Headland Archaeology, noted in a statement to Live Science that such a process would have been costly, underscoring the individual's prominence.

The cemetery, discovered during pre-construction excavations for a highway expansion, featured 14 graves surrounding the central gypsum burial, with seven more found beyond a boundary ditch. Burial types varied widely, including cist burials, cremations, decapitations, and graves with wooden coffins identified by iron nails.

Grave Goods and Insights

Prominent grave goods were recovered, including jewellery and personal items. A grave southwest of the central burial contained the remains of a young woman with silver earrings, copper alloy bracelets, and rings. Lowther speculated, in an email to Live Science, that these goods might represent a dowry. Another grave beyond the boundary ditch held a child with a collection of bracelets and earrings of similar design.

Researchers plan further analysis of the site to understand its historical significance and the lives of those buried there. The study is expected to shed light on the cemetery's duration of use and its role in the broader Roman landscape.

 

Further reading: Roman cemetery, Cambridgeshire archaeology, gypsum burial, Roman Britain, ancient grave goods, Roman funerary practices
