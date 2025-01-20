A discovery has been made in the ancient city of Pompeii, buried under layers of volcanic debris for two millennia. Archaeologists have uncovered a luxurious private bathhouse, believed to be one of the largest ever found in the region. The complex features distinct hot, warm, and cold rooms, intricate frescoes, a vast plunge pool, and marble-inlaid mosaics, reflecting the opulence enjoyed by its wealthy owners. This find is part of a broader excavation effort that has been ongoing for two years.

Unique Bathing Spaces Highlight Roman Lifestyle

According to the Archaeological Park of Pompeii, led by Dr Gabriel Zuchtriegel, the bathhouse is situated within a grand residence. The layout includes vibrant red walls in the changing room, a heated hot room with an underfloor heating system, and a cold room featuring a large plunge pool. Dr Zuchtriegel, in a statement to the BBC, mentioned that private bathhouses were exclusive to the elite, underlining the residence's significance.

Unveiling Lives Through Skeletons and Artefacts

Within the residence, the remains of two individuals were found, revealing the horrors of Mount Vesuvius' eruption in AD79. As stated by Dr Ludovica Alesse, the remains of a woman clutching coins and jewellery and a young man holding keys suggest an attempt to survive the pyroclastic flow. The detailed analysis of their skeletons points to differences in social status, providing insight into Roman societal structures.

Contrasting Wealth and Labour

The excavation also revealed a boiler room adjacent to the bathhouse, showcasing the stark contrast between the luxurious spaces and the harsh conditions endured by slaves who maintained them. Dr Sophie Hay, an archaeologist, noted that the operational systems, including valves and piping, display advanced engineering for their time.

With the excavation nearing completion, public access to the site is expected in the future, offering a closer look at this once-hidden slice of Roman life.