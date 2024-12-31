2,000-Year-Old Birthday Invitation Found at Roman Fort in UK

A wooden tablet dating back nearly 2,000 years has revealed the earliest known Latin writing by a woman, Claudia Severa, inviting her friend Sulpicia Lepidina to a birthday celebration. Discovered at Vindolanda, a Roman fort near Hadrian's Wall in Northumberland, UK, the tablet highlights the personal connections of Roman military families. Preserved by the unique oxygen-free soil of the site, this artifact offers an intimate glimpse into ancient Roman life and the enduring importance of family and social bonds.

Preservation of Ancient Artifacts

As reported by Live Science, the tablet measures 8.8 by 3.8 inches and features carbon-based ink on both sides. It was dated between AD 97 and 103 and is housed at the British Museum. The front bears a formal introduction, addressing Lepidina, wife of the Roman commander Flavius Cerialis. The reverse side contains the invitation, written on behalf of Severa. She warmly invited Lepidina to attend the celebration on September 11, extending greetings to her husband and signing off with a personal note in her own handwriting.

Cultural Significance and Insights

The artifact, written in both an elegant script by a scribe and a less formal hand by Severa herself, underscores the literacy and status of Roman women from elite families. Claudia Severa's handwritten note reads, “I shall expect you, sister. Farewell, sister, my dearest soul, as I hope to prosper, and hail.” This reflects her ability to write independently, though scribes were often employed for formal communication.

Archaeologists have unearthed over 1,700 writing tablets at Vindolanda since 1973, providing invaluable insights into the daily lives of Roman soldiers and their families. These include personal letters, military records, and shopping lists, painting a vivid picture of the social fabric of the Roman frontier. The birthday invitation remains a key highlight, illustrating the personal connections that transcended time and distance.