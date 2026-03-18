Technology News
English Edition

Russia Plans Venera-D Mission to Venus in 2036 With Lander, Orbiter, and Balloon Probe

Russia plans to launch the Venera-D Mission to Venus in 2036. The mission will include an orbiter, a balloon probe floating in the clouds, and a lander designed to study the planet’s extreme surface.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 18 March 2026 21:58 IST
Russia Plans Venera-D Mission to Venus in 2036 With Lander, Orbiter, and Balloon Probe

Photo Credit: NASA

Illustration of Russia's planned Venera-D mission at Venus.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Russia plans Venera-D mission to explore Venus in 2036
  • Mission will include orbiter, balloon probe and surface lander
  • Scientists will study Venus clouds and possible microbial life
Advertisement

Russia has announced that it intends to send its Venera-D mission to Venus in 2036. This mission will include a lander, a balloon probe, and an orbiter and is part of a series of robotic missions that Russia has planned for the moon and Venus, which "currently occupy a central place" in the plans of Roscosmos. This is a proud moment in the history of space exploration, and it seems that the competition to explore our closest neighbour is about to heat up.

Science in the Clouds and on the Surface

According to Space.com, the orbiter will circle Venus studying its surface from above, the balloon will float through its thick clouds to gather atmospheric data, and the lander will conduct detailed surface investigations. The main goal of this research project is to study microbial life in the clouds of Venus. Russia will work with NASA and ESA to conduct Venus exploration through their upcoming VERITAS and DAVINCI missions and EnVision project, which will provide major scientific resources for Venus research during the next ten years.

A Legacy Worth Revisiting

The Soviet Union is the only country that has managed to land a spacecraft on Venus and work on its surface. Since the Venera 7 mission in 1970, Soviet landers have managed to survive temperatures of 900 degrees Fahrenheit (480 degrees Celsius) and pressures 90 times greater than those on Earth at sea level, with a surface composed of volcanic rock and a yellowish hue. The "D" in Venera-D means "dolgozhivuschaya," or "long-lived," as it aims to live longer on the surface than the previous landers, which survived only a few hours.

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Venera-D, Venus, Roscosmos, Venus Missions, Planetary Exploration, Space Science
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch This Film Online
Seetha Payanam OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Aishwarya Sarja’s Romantic Film Online?
Russia Plans Venera-D Mission to Venus in 2036 With Lander, Orbiter, and Balloon Probe
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 6 Could Launch in India at This Price
  2. Vivo V70 FE Could Launch in India Next Month at This Price
  3. Oppo A6s 5G With 6,500mAh Battery Launched in India: See Price
  4. Realme C100i Surfaces on Certification Site as Key Features Surface Online
  5. Huawei Teases MatePad 11.5 Price in India Ahead of Launch
  6. Jio Users Can Get Free Incoming SMS Abroad Using Wi-Fi Calling
  7. Here's How Much the Samsung Galaxy A57 5G and Galaxy A37 5G Might Cost
  8. Fourth Floor OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  9. Xiaomi 17 Series Goes on Sale in India: See Price, Offers
  10. Huawei MatePad SE 11 Set to Launch at This Price in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Russia Plans Venera-D Mission to Venus in 2036 With Lander, Orbiter, and Balloon Probe
  2. Realme C100i Spotted on NBTC Certification Database as Key Features Surface Online via Retailer Listings
  3. Huawei MatePad SE 11 Price in India Revealed as Company Confirms Imminent Launch in the Country
  4. Marshall Bromley 450 Launched in India With 360-Degree Sound, Up to 40-Hour Battery Life: Price, Features
  5. Oppo Find X9s Pro Reportedly Bags 3C Certification Ahead of Launch in China: Expected Specifications
  6. Itel Unveils Zeno AI Weaver Voice Recorder in India With Up to 40 Hours Recording Capacity, Live Transcription
  7. UK Parliamentary Committee Seeks Temporary Ban on Crypto Donations Over Foreign Influence Risks
  8. Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate Out on OTT: Know Where to Watch it Online
  9. Google’s Personal Intelligence Is Now Rolling Out to More Users
  10. Dreame L40 Ultra AE Robot Vacuum With 19,000Pa Vormax Suction Launched in India, Dreame D20 Ultra Tags Along
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »