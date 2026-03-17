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Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch This Film Online

Cillian Murphy returns as Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, where he must save his legacy and England from economic destruction.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 17 March 2026 14:05 IST
Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch This Film Online

Photo Credit: Netflix

This film will premiere on March 20th, 2026, exclusively on Netflix.

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Highlights
  • Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man is an upcoming period crime drama film
  • It stars Cillian Murphy in the lead role
  • Streaming begins on March 20th, 2026, only on Netflix
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Written by Steven Knight, Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man is a period crime drama film that is all geared up for its digital release. This film is a continuation of the popular British Television series Peaky Blinders, where the plot will revolve around Tommy Shelby, returning to the bombarded Birmingham during World War II. The plot gets intense when he gets involved in a mission that makes him confront his past and the new stakes that he takes on the national level.

When and Where to Watch Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man

This film will premiere on March 20, 2026, exclusively on Netflix. It will be available in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Official Trailer and Plot of Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man

Set against the backdrop of 1940s Britain, during World War II, this film revolves around retired Tommy Shelby (Played by Cillian Murphy), who makes a comeback when his illegitimate son, Duke Shelby (Played by Berry Keoghan), runs the family's legacy with a reckless approach. His alignment with Nazi Columnist, to exploit the economy, brings chaos to Tommy. Only then does he embark on a secret mission, where he encounters new threats and is confronted by his past traumas. The sequences of the film are worth-watching and fans are definitely excited to witness the ultimate return of Tommy Shelby.

Cast and Crew of Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man

Directed by Tom Harper, this film stars Cillian Murphy in the lead role. Other prominent cast includes Rebecca Ferguson, Barry Keoghan, Stephen Graham, Sophie Rundle, and more. The music composition of the film has been delivered by Antony Genn and Martin Slattery, while George Steel has done the cinematography.

Reception of Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man

The film releases on March 20th, 2026; henceforth, the IMDb rating is currently unavailable.

 

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Further reading: Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, crime drama, netlix, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
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