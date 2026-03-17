Cillian Murphy returns as Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, where he must save his legacy and England from economic destruction.
Photo Credit: Netflix
Written by Steven Knight, Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man is a period crime drama film that is all geared up for its digital release. This film is a continuation of the popular British Television series Peaky Blinders, where the plot will revolve around Tommy Shelby, returning to the bombarded Birmingham during World War II. The plot gets intense when he gets involved in a mission that makes him confront his past and the new stakes that he takes on the national level.
This film will premiere on March 20, 2026, exclusively on Netflix. It will be available in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.
Set against the backdrop of 1940s Britain, during World War II, this film revolves around retired Tommy Shelby (Played by Cillian Murphy), who makes a comeback when his illegitimate son, Duke Shelby (Played by Berry Keoghan), runs the family's legacy with a reckless approach. His alignment with Nazi Columnist, to exploit the economy, brings chaos to Tommy. Only then does he embark on a secret mission, where he encounters new threats and is confronted by his past traumas. The sequences of the film are worth-watching and fans are definitely excited to witness the ultimate return of Tommy Shelby.
Directed by Tom Harper, this film stars Cillian Murphy in the lead role. Other prominent cast includes Rebecca Ferguson, Barry Keoghan, Stephen Graham, Sophie Rundle, and more. The music composition of the film has been delivered by Antony Genn and Martin Slattery, while George Steel has done the cinematography.
The film releases on March 20th, 2026; henceforth, the IMDb rating is currently unavailable.
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