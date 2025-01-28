Technology News
Astronomers Capture Supermassive Black Hole Plasma Jets at Birth

Plasma jets erupting from a supermassive black hole in galaxy 1ES 1927+654 provide new insights into jet formation.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 28 January 2025 22:30 IST
Photo Credit: Pixabay/WebTechExperts

  • Plasma jets seen from a black hole in galaxy 1ES 1927+654
  • Jets travelled at one-third the speed of light, forming in 2024
  • Discovery sheds light on black hole jet formation mechanisms
For the first time, astronomers have directly observed a supermassive black hole ejecting a jet of plasma traveling at one-third the speed of light. This rare phenomenon, located 270 million light-years away in the constellation Draco, centers around the black hole at the heart of galaxy 1ES 1927+654, which holds a mass 1.4 billion times that of the Sun. The discovery provides groundbreaking insights into the formation and behavior of black hole jets, previously unseen at their inception.

Study Published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters

The study, published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, details how researchers observed jets emerging after a significant radio flare in the galaxy's core in 2023. Data collected by the Very Long Baseline Array (VLBA) revealed highly ionized plasma jets erupting from the black hole's poles. Initially obscured by dense gas, the jets broke through by early 2024, each extending about half a light-year. Lead researcher Dr. Eileen Meyer, an astrophysicist at the University of Maryland Baltimore County, emphasised the uniqueness of capturing such an event in real time, in a statement by an official press release from NASA.

A Rare Insight into Black Hole Jet Formation

As reported by space.com, supermassive black holes in active galaxies often eject twin jets of plasma propelled by intense magnetic fields. While these jets, sometimes stretching millions of light-years, have been studied extensively, their formation remained elusive. This observation offers a rare opportunity to investigate the mechanisms by which black holes channel material from their accretion disks into high-speed outflows.

Significance of the Discovery

The black hole in 1ES 1927+654 first garnered attention in 2018 due to unusual outbursts in multiple wavelengths of light. After a dormant period, activity resumed in 2023, leading to this unprecedented observation. By capturing the jet's emergence, the study provides valuable data to refine models of black hole activity and better understand the role of magnetic forces in generating these massive, high-energy jets.

 

Further reading: Black Hole, Plasma Jets, Galaxy 1ES 1927 654, Supermassive Black Hole, Space Discovery
