Technology News
English Edition

Huawei Could Be Developing New Smartwatch With In-Display Fingerprint Scanner

Huawei's patent suggests that the entire display of the smartwatch could act as a fingerprint sensor.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 January 2025 17:08 IST
Huawei Could Be Developing New Smartwatch With In-Display Fingerprint Scanner

Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei smartwatches could soon feature an optical fingerprint sensor

Highlights
  • Huawei reportedly filed a new smartwatch-related patent
  • The optical fingerprint sensor could be integrated into the display
  • The 3D fingerprint scanner reportedly supports multiple gestures
Advertisement

Huawei launched multiple new smartwatches including the Watch GT 5 and GT 5 Pro last year which helped the brand grab the top spot in global wrist-worn wearable shipments. Now, the Chinese tech company appears to be gearing up to add a new feature to its future wearables. A new patent from Huawei suggests that the company is exploring ways to add an optical fingerprint sensor in its smartwatches that supports multiple gestures and fingerprints.

Spotted by MySmartPrice, Huawei has reportedly filed a patent for a smartwatch with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The patent is said to hint that the entire display of the smartwatch could function as an in-display fingerprint sensor similar to what's found on many Android smartphones.

huawei fingerprint sensor patent mysmartprice Huawei

Huawei's alleged 3D fingerprint scanner patent
Photo Credit: MySmartPrice

 

3D Fingerprint Scanner Might Support Multiple Gestures

The images of the patent shared by the publication show that the fingerprint scanner can register a 360-degree imprint of the finger to enable it to perform different actions.

The 3D fingerprint scanner reportedly supports multiple gestures and performs multiple actions using each finger. For example, users can register their thumb to perform the back gesture, index finger to call, and middle finger to close. The fingerprint scanner could also allow users to control volume and display brightness through gestures. Users may also be able to place their finger on the sensor and twist it clockwise or anti-clockwise to increase or decrease the volume and brightness of the smartwatch.

Huawei has not revealed any details about the addition of in-display fingerprint sensors to its wearables. The company might use the patented technology just for testing and it is expected to change before the launch of the next iteration of wearables. If this advanced fingerprint scanner arrives on smartwatches, it would enhance the security and safety of personal data. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Huawei, Huawei Smartwatch
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
MobiKwik, CRED Launch CBDC eRupee in Partnership with RBI and Yes Bank
Pioneer VREC-H120SC Dashcam Review: A Reliable Budget Dashcam

Related Stories

Huawei Could Be Developing New Smartwatch With In-Display Fingerprint Scanner
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S24 Sees Price Cut in India Following Galaxy S25 Launch
  2. Nothing Could Launch Three Smartphones Before Unveiling Flagship Phone 3
  3. Titan Evolution Review: A Stylish Smartwatch at Affordable PriceÂ 
  4. Samsung May Not Increase Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 Prices
  5. Vivo V50 Design, Key Features Leaked Ahead of Expected India Launch
  6. Nothing Phone 3a Tipped to Get a Larger Screen Than Phone 2a
  7. Huawei Could Be Developing a Smartwatch With 3D Fingerprint Scanner
  8. Mere Husband Ki Biwi OTT Release Reportedly Revealed Online
  9. Powerbeats Pro 2 Price, Design and Key Features Leaked Online
  10. iPhone and Mac Models May Be Susceptible to Sensitive Data Theft: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Microbes Uncovered in Amazon Peatlands Could Alter Global Carbon Dynamics
  2. Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 Reportedly Gets Its First Software Update With New 'Bud Return' Feature
  3. Samsung Lets Users Try Out Stable One UI 7.0 on Galaxy S24 FE via Remote Test Lab
  4. Mutant Cyanobacterium Chonkus Could Help Combat Climate Change with Carbon Storage
  5. OpenAI Introduces ChatGPT Gov, a Self-Hosting Platform for US Government Agencies
  6. OpenAI Alleges Its AI Models Were Used to Build DeepSeek-R1: Report
  7. WWE 2K25 March Release, Editions, Cover Stars Revealed; Pre-Orders Go Live
  8. Ola Electric to Unveil New Electric Scooter Based on Gen 3 Platform in India This Week
  9. UK to Dispose of 140 Tonnes of Radioactive Plutonium at Sellafield for Long-Term Safety
  10. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Tipped to Feature a 200-Megapixel Main Camera, May Lack Telephoto Sensor
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »